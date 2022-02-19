U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,187.71
    -334.27 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Government of Canada supports expedition undertaking first of its kind pan-Pacific salmon survey

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC , Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - In recent years, climate change, habitat loss and fishing pressures have negatively affected Pacific salmon at every stage of their lifecycle. In an effort to fill gaps in our understanding of salmon distribution, productivity, and survival in coastal and high seas environments - under changing global climate conditions - the research ship CCGS Sir John Franklin is setting off on a five-week expedition in the North Pacific Ocean to undertake the first ever pan-Pacific survey of five species of pacific salmon.

This mission is part of the 2022 International Year of the Salmon, an outreach and research initiative organized by the North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission and the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization. Scientists and crews from the CCGS Sir John Franklin will be joined by the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ship Bell M. Shimada, Russian ship R/V TINRO and Canadian commercial fishing vessel, the F/V Raw Spirit, in an unprecedented cooperative survey of the North Pacific.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is contributing funds toward this research through the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund (BCSRIF). Funded by both the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia , BCSRIF supports protection and restoration activities for salmon, as well as projects that will ensure the fish and seafood sector in BC is positioned for long-term environmental and economic sustainability.

Throughout 2022 and beyond, the Government of Canada will continue to take action to support salmon conservation on the Pacific coast. In 2021, the Fisheries and Oceans Canada launched the $647 million Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative, the largest, most transformative investment Canada has made in salmon which aims to stem the devastating historic declines in key Pacific salmon stocks and rebuild these species to sustainable levels.

Quotes

"The research conducted on this international expedition will strengthen our understanding of Pacific salmon and support the generational investments Canada is making under the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative to restore Pacific salmon populations. I wish the scientists and crew of the expedition great success and look forward to seeing the results of their work."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard

"BCSRIF projects like this one and the vital scientific research being conducted onboard are helping wild salmon populations recover. We all share a passion and commitment for wild salmon, and we are all looking forward to the findings of this latest expedition. The B.C. government wishes the team of scientists and crew safe travels, and we thank you for your work in the North Pacific Ocean that is supporting a legacy for future generations. Bon voyage!"

The Honourable Lana Popham, BC Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries

Quick Facts

  • Launched in 2018, the International Year of the Salmon, a five-year initiative that aspires to establish the conditions necessary to ensure the resilience of salmon and people throughout the Northern Hemisphere, will undertake its third and final voyage, which builds on two previous research expeditions to the North Atlantic Ocean in 2022.

  • The five species of Pacific salmon are Chinook, Chum, Coho, Pink, and Sockeye.

  • Vessels from Canada, the United States, and Russia are participating in the 2022 Pan-Pacific Winter High Seas Expedition

  • DFO Scientists Dr. Jackie King and Dr. Cameron Freshwater as well as a team of DFO and academic researchers will be participating in this expedition.

  • 70% of BCSRIF funding is provided by the federal government and 30% comes from the Province of BC.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

