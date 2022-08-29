U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,030.61
    -27.05 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,098.99
    -184.41 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,017.67
    -124.04 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.94
    -16.89 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.86
    -0.15 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.54
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    +0.0750 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7000
    +0.9480 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,186.03
    +262.67 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.97
    +12.08 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

The Government of Canada supports Indigenous Guardians nature conservation with $30M fund

·5 min read

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous Peoples have been stewards of the natural environment since time immemorial. Canada is committed to working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis in supporting Indigenous leadership, Traditional Knowledge, and Indigenous science in nature conservation to help ensure lands, waters, and ice are protected for generations to come.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, announced nearly $30 million in funding for more than eighty First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Guardians initiatives across the country. These initiatives to address the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss are taking place from coast to coast to coast, providing benefits for Indigenous communities, the natural environment, and species at risk, including boreal caribou.

Northern First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Guardians initiatives receiving funding include the following:

  • Carcross/Tagish First Nation Guardians to expand their capacity for deeper collaboration, monitoring, and management of wildlife and human activities in their traditional territory in southern Yukon and northern British Columbia.

  • Inuvialuit Land Administration Guardians to develop and implement an Inuvialuit-led environmental monitoring program to support evidence-based decision-making, management, monitoring, and protection of the Inuvialuit settlement region, which includes Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

  • Northwest Territory Métis Nation Guardians to build capacity and establish "eyes and ears" on the land to protect species and their habitats, to monitor and observe climate change and industrial-related impacts on their traditional homelands, and to facilitate opportunities for intergenerational knowledge transfer to youth.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis have always been stewards on their traditional lands, waters, and ice, monitoring ecological and climatic health, maintaining cultural sites, and protecting sensitive areas and species. Funding through Indigenous Guardians initiatives creates meaningful local employment and supports Indigenous leadership in conservation, providing a concrete example of reconciliation in action.

As countries from around the world travel to Montréal, Quebec, this December for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, Canada will continue to demonstrate a leadership role in biodiversity and nature conservation. Along with international partners, Canada is championing both the development of an ambitious post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework with clear targets and actions, as well as the important role Indigenous Knowledge plays in efforts to conserve and protect biodiversity and natural environments at home and around the world.

Quotes

"Canada's conservation goals are only achievable by trusting and recognizing Indigenous traditional roles, knowledge, and science. In the spirit of reconciliation, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting Indigenous leadership in conservation. Programs such as Indigenous Guardians are crucial to protecting ecosystems, species, and cultures for future generations."
– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The First Nation Guardian Initiative Program is a crucial step to continuing along the path that our Ancestors had carved out for us. Not only will this strengthen our connection with the land but it will also assist us in building strong and lasting collaborative relationships with our partner governments and neighbouring First Nations."
Maria Benoit, Haa Shaa du Hen, Carcross/Tagish First Nation

"The Northwest Territory Métis Nation Guardians, who have been caretakers of our lands for decades, welcome this recognition and multi-year support from Canada, which will help us gain a deeper understanding of the impacts of climate change and other activities on our traditional territory."
Garry Bailey, President, Northwest Territory Métis Nation

"Inuvialuit have been stewards of our lands since time immemorial. Inuvialuit Regional Corporation is committed to ensuring Inuvialuit stewardship of our lands across the Inuvialuit Settlement Region and will continue to work with the federal government to ensure initiatives like this take place alongside meaningful actions aimed at Reconciliation."

Duane Smith, Chair and CEO of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

"First Nations, Inuit and Métis have been stewards of their land for thousands of years. Their Traditional Knowledge, experience and leadership are imperative to the success of Canada's environmental goals. The Indigenous Guardians initiatives are an active step in reconciliation and an investment in our children's greener future in the north."
Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament, Yukon Territory

Quick facts

  • Environment and Climate Change Canada has invested more than $50 million in over 170 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Guardians initiatives since 2018, leading to job creation by Indigenous Peoples, while protecting nature and wildlife.

  • The federal government expanded its support for Indigenous Guardians in 2021, committing up to $173 million to support new and existing Indigenous Guardians initiatives and the development of Indigenous Guardians Networks for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. Funding for today's announcement of over eighty newly approved Indigenous Guardians initiatives is allocated from this 2021 funding commitment.

  • At their core, Guardians initiatives reconnect Indigenous Peoples to the lands, waters, and ice of their traditional territory. This connection leads to profound benefits for both nature and the humans that rely on it. These benefits span across generations—healing communities, creating opportunities for youth, and engaging Elders for their guidance.

  • Indigenous Peoples have long taken care of the land we all share. United Nations data suggests Indigenous lands make up only around 20 percent of the Earth's territory, but contain as much as 80 percent of the world's remaining biodiversity.

  • Please visit the Indigenous Guardians webpage for more information and updates on eligibility and future funding opportunities.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c8709.html

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • 2 Energy Companies Directly Benefiting From the Transition to Electric Vehicles

    You could try to find a niche name in the EV space -- or how about two companies with massive experience fueling autos?

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.

  • Plug Power Inks Deal To Supply Amazon With Hydrogen; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Plug Power deal with Amazon will boost revenue by $2.1 billion over 7 years

    Six years after Plug Power signed its first contract with Amazon, the hydrogen fuel cell company has secured a deal that will generate up to $2.1 billion in sales from the world's largest online retailer over the next seven years. Amazon will purchase 10,950 tons of green hydrogen from Plug Power starting in January 2025, enough to power 800 long-distance delivery trucks and 30,000 forklifts. The Aug. 24 agreement, which equates to about 30 tons of liquid green hydrogen sales per day, comes four months after Plug secured a contract to supply 20 tons of hydrogen per day to Walmart.

  • Elon Musk says civilisation will crumble without oil and gas

    Elon Musk has said civilisation will crumble without oil and gas as he warned the switch to green energy will take a decade.

  • Canada invokes pipeline treaty with U.S. over Wisconsin Line 5 dispute

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada has invoked a 1977 pipeline treaty with the United States for the second time in less than a year, in this case to prevent a shutdown of Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in Wisconsin, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday. The Bad River Band, a Native American tribe in northern Wisconsin, wants the 1953 pipeline shut down and removed from its reservation because of the risk of a leak and expired easements, which are land use agreements between Enbridge and the tribe.

  • EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs

    Brussels is drawing up emergency plans to reduce the cost of energy, amid warnings from the boss of Shell that the gas crisis is set to last for several years.

  • Brazil’s Right-Wing Leader Tries to Gain on Leftist Election Rival

    President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over alleged corruption, but he is still behind as the October election nears.

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden’s Latest Move to Lower Gas Prices Could Hurt Refiner Stocks

    Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm wants refineries to refocus on supplying domestic markets instead of sending more supplies abroad.

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake

    Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms , is a regular at controversies and scandals. It must be said that Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems. It was revealed after the 2016 Presidential election that the platform allowed Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm which partnered with Donald Trump campaign team ahead of the 2016 presidential election, to harvest private data from tens of millions of its users that allowed it to profile voters.

  • White House Gives Fed Some Cover on Rates After Warren Critique

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is giving the Federal Reserve leeway to raise interest rates to tame inflation, a day after Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren warned the central bank’s actions could tip the US economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR Headset‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking

  • The Mystery Man Vowing Putin’s Friends Will Get Blown Up Soon

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersAlmost a decade after he was exiled, a former Russian statesman has emerged from the shadows this week as a new thorn in the side of the Kremlin.In a shocking televised address from Kyiv last week, 47-year-old ex-politician Ilya Ponomarev debuted as a self-described messenger for what he says is an underground resistance movement operating in Russia, the National Republican Army. Ponomarev read the group’s so-called manifesto on a Kyiv-

  • JPMorgan’s Kelly Says Buy Value, Sell Crypto With Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Asset Management’s David Kelly has some words of advice for investors rattled by a hawkish Federal Reserve: forget about short-term direction and focus on valuations.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestTrademark Filings Suggest Apple May Be Securing ‘Reality’ Names for AR/VR Headset‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSt

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Remember when we thought George W. Bush was the worst president ever?

    Bush was bad. But those were simpler days. We've seen something much worse since then.

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning

  • India's status as world's fastest growing major economy to be short-lived- Reuters poll

    India likely recorded strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter but economists polled by Reuters expected the pace to more than halve this quarter and slow further toward the end of the year as interest rates rise. Asia's third-largest economy is grappling with persistently high unemployment and inflation, which has been running above the top of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band all year and is set to do so for the rest of 2022. The median expectation for 2022 growth was 7.2%, according to an Aug. 22-26 Reuters poll, but economists said that the solid growth rate masks how rapidly the economy was expected to slow in coming months.

  • Column: GOP ratchets up the hypocrisy in opposing Biden's student debt plan

    Republicans who got their COVID loans forgiven claim it's immoral not to pay your debts.