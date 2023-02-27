U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,988.95
    +18.91 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,896.19
    +79.27 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.27
    +97.33 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.43
    +12.95 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.85
    -0.47 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.18 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9260
    -0.0230 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    +0.0093 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1880
    -0.2180 (-0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,399.49
    +189.37 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.89
    -1.51 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Government of Canada supports initiative to develop East End of Montréal's economy

·3 min read

The Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal (CCEM) receives $370,000 in financial assistance from CED to mobilize the community and structure economic development in the eastern part of the island.

MONTRÉAL, QC, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting community stakeholders in their efforts to mobilize, reflect, and commit to action contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing), today announced a non-repayable contribution of $370,000 for the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal. This CED support will enable the chamber of commerce to implement an initiative to enhance economic activity in the eastern part of the island.

The CCEM is the quintessential federating partner to mobilize key players and implement a shared vision for development. Its initiative aims to nurture dozens of promising projects to foster transformation in the area and ensure the development of a diverse, innovative, and inclusive economy. Projects will grow out of a development agreement for the East End of Montréal with economic, social, and environmental components, signed by local stakeholders who will act as project leads.

Our government's mission is to guide the country's organizations and regions towards the economy of the future and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to develop the assets specific to Quebec's different regions, such as here in the East End of Montréal. Leveraging these assets is essential in ensuring an inclusive recovery and creating good jobs in all our communities.

Quotes

"The initiative being undertaken by the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal is excellent news for economic development in the eastern part of the island. It will make it possible to mobilize development stakeholders around a shared vision and generate promising structural projects. I am delighted that our government is supporting such a unifying project that will help put the winning conditions in place to develop, structure, and diversify the East End of Montréal's economy."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing)

"Vital communities are a priority for our government. Organizations such as the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal are constantly launching initiatives to showcase their community, to the benefit of all Canadians. The residents of the East End of Montréal can and must be proud, as am I, of such a positive impact on their region. CED's support will make it possible to accelerate economic recovery in the East End of Montréal, one that is green, participative, and inclusive."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We thank the Government of Canada for its support and confidence in our ability to mobilize economic, social, and environmental players in the area. With this funding, we intend to demonstrate the level of dynamism that is already present and give wings to projects with positive impacts for our region. We are eager to work with the business community in the East End of Montréal and any individuals or organizations who want to join forces with us. We are confident that by working from a position of close collaboration, we will, through this initiative, make a significant contribution to economic growth and strengthen our region's prosperity."

Jean-Denis Charest, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal

Quick facts

  • The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

  • CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media
Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/27/c2343.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cold and cash-strapped? Here are 4 hot states that won't tax your pension income at all — no matter how old you are or how much money you've got

    You earned that money, might as well hold onto it.

  • DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that gives him control of Walt Disney World's self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. The bill requires DeSantis, a Republican, to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The signing came as DeSantis gears up for an expected presidential run and marks a high-profile legislative victory for a governor whose leveraging of cultural and political divides has pushed him to the fore of national Republican politics.

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • ‘Dead Cow’ Awakens as Pipelines Revive Argentina’s Shale Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- In a windswept desert southwest of Buenos Aires, black steel tubes the length of school buses extend in a line toward the horizon. The scene is the clearest sign yet that one of the world’s biggest shale plays finally has a shot at living up to its promise.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestUkraine Latest: Saudi Forei

  • 'Home equity theft': A recent study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes — 3 ways to protect yourself

    In 7 years, nearly 8,000 homes were seized for late payments.

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's how U.S. states are preparing for a potential recession

    How each state may fare on an individual basis in the event of a recession varies widely.

  • UK Taxpayers Face £200 Billion Hit From Losses on QE Program

    (Bloomberg) -- UK taxpayers will be on the hook for as much as £200 billion ($240 billion) of potential losses from the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program after the Treasury lodged plans to cover any future shortfall with parliament last week.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Sur

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia to Study China’s Proposal on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to highlight US economic aid that’s helping keep the country’s public services running as Russia’s invasion enters its second year.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Crit

  • China may now have some doubts about ability to invade Taiwan, CIA chief says

    U.S. intelligence shows that China's President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's military to “be ready by 2027" to invade Taiwan though he may be currently harboring doubts about his ability to do so given Russia's experience in its war with Ukraine, CIA Director William Burns said.

  • Markets rise as Rishi Sunak agrees Brexit deal with EU - live updates

    Markets have moved higher after Rishi Sunak agreed a deal with the European Union to settle post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear fight over consumer watchdog agency's funding

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure established by Congress violates the U.S. Constitution in a case that President Joe Biden's administration has said threatens the agency's ability to function and risks market disruption. The justices took up the CFPB's appeal of a lower court's ruling in a lawsuit brought by trade groups representing the payday loan industry that the consumer watchdog agency's funding mechanism violated a constitutional provision giving lawmakers the power of the purse.

  • U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments rebound in January

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in January while shipments of those so-called core goods rebounded, suggesting that business spending on equipment picked up at the start of the first quarter. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders edging up 0.1%.

  • Yellen Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine to Reinforce US Support

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to reinforce the Biden administration’s support and highlight the economic aid that’s helping keep the embattled nation’s schools, hospitals and other essential services running as Russia’s invasion enters its second year.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Pu

  • U.S. Supreme Court snuffs company challenge to Los Angeles flavored-tobacco ban

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to Los Angeles County's ban on sales of flavored tobacco products brought by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, which had argued that only the federal government - not state or local governments - has the legal authority to regulate tobacco products. The justices turned away the North Carolina-based tobacco company's appeal of a lower court's decision to uphold the ban, which includes products such as menthol cigarettes and vape juice, that took effect in 2020. R.J. Reynolds is part of British American Tobacco.

  • Yellen says legal obstacles remain on seizure of Russian assets to aid Ukraine

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that Russia should bear the costs of damage caused by its invasion of Ukraine, but there are "significant legal obstacles" to confiscating major frozen Russian assets. Yellen, speaking to reporters by phone during a surprise trip to Kyiv, also said the United States would study Ukraine's calls to impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear energy sector, but needed to be "mindful" of potential consequences of such an action on Western allies. Yellen said the United States and its allies were discussing strategies to ensure that Russia pays for the devastation that its war, now in its second year, with estimates in the hundreds of billions of dollars and growing every day.

  • Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has unleashed chaos in the West

    A year ago, Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a war that’s already killed or injured hundreds of thousands of victims, with no end in sight.

  • Popular Chinese-owned store in Kenya shuts doors after rival traders complain about prices

    A newly opened Chinese-owned supermarket in the Kenyan capital has temporarily shut its doors after competitors alleged that it was driving them out of business with low-priced goods. China Square, located at Unicity Mall, 18km (11 miles) northeast of the Kenyan capital, said on Sunday that it would stop operations temporarily "to allow us to re-evaluate and replan our company strategy". China Square owner Lei Cheng said the company would also be "considering the possibility of cooperating with

  • North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agriculture, state media reported Monday, amid outside assessments that suggest the country is facing a serious shortfall of food. Recent, unconfirmed, reports have said an unknown number of North Koreans have died of hunger. During a high-level meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party that began Sunday, senior party officials reviewed last year’s work on state goals to accomplish “rural revolution in the new era,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported.