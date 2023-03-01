U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,946.37
    -23.78 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,563.34
    -93.36 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,371.12
    -84.43 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.97
    -4.02 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.02
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    +9.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0094 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0000
    +0.0840 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0220
    -0.1770 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,633.83
    +113.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.51
    -3.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,918.59
    +42.31 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Government of Canada supports manufacturers and electric vehicle supply chain across Ontario

·5 min read

Government of Canada investment will support 160 SMEs and 945 jobs in manufacturing sector and electric vehicle supply chain

WOODBRIDGE, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario's manufacturing organizations are significant contributors to Canada's economy and employ thousands of workers. The manufacturing industry has amazing potential for modernization and growth. With support, they can carve out a larger piece of the global market to make sure Canadian products are being used around the world. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting our manufacturers as they evolve to adopt greener processes and technologies, increase their production capabilities and create good jobs for Canadians.

Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Logo (CNW Group/Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario)
Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Logo (CNW Group/Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario)

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), joined by Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge, announced nearly $16 million in support to strengthen southern Ontario's manufacturing sector as it transitions to a net-zero clean economy. 

This includes an $8.8-million non-repayable contribution for Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) to launch the Technology Investment Program (TIP). This investment will help participating Ontario manufacturers automate production, reduce their environmental footprint and increase competitiveness in the global market. Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also have access to equipment and advisory services to grow and compete on the global market while fast-tracking product development. This project will support 160 SMEs and create and maintain 870 jobs.

Marwood International Inc. is receiving a $5 million repayable contribution to transition its facilities to manufacture complex and high-quality structural EV parts like body structure and battery support components. Marwood has become a leader within the Canadian automotive supply chain, being one of very few hot stamping and composite providers (the processes used in automotive manufacturing to produce high-strength structural parts from thin sheet metal and composite fibre) in Canada. Their eco-friendly parts are also helping original manufacturers in the supply chain reduce their impact on the environment. With this investment, Marwood expects to double its EV parts production, reduce lead times, meet industry demands and create 60 jobs in Ingersoll.

Remmen Brakes is receiving a $2.1 million repayable contribution to accelerate the testing and commercialization of its first-in-market EV Nonlinear Electro-Mechanical Brake (NEMB) system. Unlike current braking systems, which rely on fluids, NEMB uses digital technology to activate braking and is projected to eliminate up to 20 million litres of corrosive brake fluid used per year in North America and reduce carbon emissions by 4.2 million tons. With this support, the company will attract and secure new contracts with OEMs, and create 15 jobs in Port Perry.

Today's investments are supporting a stronger more resilient manufacturing sector that will help contribute to a greener future for Canadians.

Quotes

"Ontario's manufacturing industry is the engine that drives our national economy and our government is investing in the people that make it run. By making smart investments across supply chains, we will work together to grow local economies, create good paying jobs for our communities, and ensure a healthy environment for generations." 
The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"Today's investment is supporting our local manufacturers as they work hard to increase production and commercialization while adopting green technologies and creating 945 good jobs across southern Ontario. The Government of Canada is committed to helping position our thriving manufacturing sector for a successful future as they grow and expand their processes."  
Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge

"CME couldn't be prouder to work with FedDev Ontario to launch our Technology Investment Program. To help Ontario manufacturers succeed at home and internationally, this program aims to support economic growth by giving manufacturers the support they need to invest in technology to automate production and reduce their environmental footprint. The adoption of advanced manufacturing technology will also help companies attract new talent on their path to rewarding careers in manufacturing." 
Dennis Darby, President & CEO, CME 

"Thanks to the ongoing support of FedDev Ontario we are able to continue to invest in industry leading technologies and continue to grow in this highly competitive industry. We must continue to invest in technologies that improve efficiency and expand capabilities in order to maintain our competitiveness in a challenging environment." 
-         Chris Wood, President, Marwood International Inc.

"FedDev Ontario's investment is helping us to achieve our vision for this company, which is to create and refine a revolutionary braking technology designed to make vehicles of the future more safe, efficient and reliable. We envision growing and scaling the technology while maintaining the company's Canadian roots. We will focus on, and refine, our technology while protecting our IP and building everlasting relationships with our global and domestic partners." 
Ibrahim Al-Khudairy, Director of business development, Remmen Brakes

Quick Facts

  • Established in 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is Canada's largest industry and trade association, representing businesses in all sectors of manufacturing and exporting activity across Canada.

  • Ontario's manufacturing sector is responsible for 30 percent of provincial GDP and more than 25 percent of employment. Manufacturing is a major contributor to Ontario's economy and remains the second largest sector, employing nearly 800,000 workers.

  • Incorporated in 1990, Marwood International Inc. is an award-winning metal stamping and assembly company that operates as a Tier 1 and 2 supplier to the automotive industry.

  • Incorporated in 2007, Remmen Brakes has developed a disruptive Nonlinear Electro-Mechanical Brake (NEMB) system for vehicles that uses digital technology to activate braking at each wheel unlike current braking systems that rely on fluids to move brakes simultaneously.

  • Since 2015, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has invested nearly $800 million in over 375 projects in manufacturing creating over 10,600 jobs and maintaining over 11,500 jobs.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Website: www.FedDevOntario.gc.ca

Subscribe to FedDev Ontario's Southern Ontario Spotlight newsletter, featuring economic development news and updates from across the region.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and LinkedIn for more information on how we are growing businesses, cultivating partnerships and building strong communities in southern Ontario.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario)

SOURCE Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/01/c0440.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • GM to Axe Hundreds of Jobs. But It’s Not About Cutting Costs.

    General Motors is cutting salaried and executive staff positions, after saying earlier this year that it didn’t plan layoffs. GM (ticker: GM) representatives on Tuesday said the cuts affected a small number of employees and an internal memo said the reductions were related to performance, according to a MarketWatch report. The Detroit News reported that 500 employees would lose their jobs.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • These Republican Bills Want to Make Tax Cheats Richer

    The first bill introduced in a new session of Congress can be an important symbol of political priorities and values. For the Republicans who took over a slim majority in the House of Representatives, then, the main priority is eliminating … Continue reading → The post These Republican Bills Want to Make Tax Cheats Richer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    Retiring at age 65 with $6 million is entirely possible, even for people with quite comfortable lifestyles. Conservative investment and withdrawal plans allow for ample retirement income for most people retiring in those circumstances. At age 65, retirees become eligible … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Debt Blowout Rings Alarm Bells as Leadership Meets

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s leaders gather in Beijing for the annual parliament next week, one of the biggest economic risks they’ll need to tackle is the mounting debt of provinces.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Make

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Oil prices gain as EIA reports smallest weekly crude supply climb in 5 weeks

    Oil futures head higher on Wednesday, finding support after the Energy Information Administration reported the smallest weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies in five weeks.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector contracts in February -ISM

    U.S. manufacturing contracted for a fourth straight month in February, but there were signs that factory activity was starting to stabilize, with a measure of new orders pulling back from more than a 2-1/2 year low. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday that its manufacturing PMI was little changed at a reading of 47.7 last month from 47.4 in January. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy.

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot — four years after a citywide landslide — loses her re-election bid in Chicago

    Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to be the next mayor of Chicago after voters on Tuesday denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term, issuing a rebuke to a leader who made history as head of the nation’s third-largest city.

  • ‘When we retire, we lose a lot.’ How to avoid retirement shock.

    All at once, we lose our sense of purpose, our identity, our community, our structure and our routines.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed’s Bostic, Kashkari call for higher rates after 'concerning' inflation, jobs data

    Two Fed officials on Wednesday emphasized the central is likely to need a more aggressive increase in interest rates in the coming months to slow inflation.

  • Germany, Italy Protest Strict EU Plan for Combustion-Engine Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Italy are threatening to block a European Union ban on new combustion-engine cars, putting its green goals at risk if they don’t obtain a compromise.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest

  • GM Cuts About 500 Salaried Workers

    General Motors is cutting roughly 500 salaried employees, people familiar with the matter said, as the auto maker seeks to cut costs and prepares to roll out several new models this year. The company confirmed that it is cutting what it described as a small number of salaried workers and executives, but didn’t cite a figure. In a memo to employees Tuesday, GM human-resources chief Arden Hoffman said the cuts came after a recent performance review.