Government of Canada supports market development for Ontario Ginseng

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada is a global leader in the production of North American ginseng and it plays an important role in the economy as the largest field grown horticultural exports. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced an investment of up to $849,192 to the Ontario Ginseng Growers Association for several activities through the AgriMarketing program.

This funding will help solidify Ontario Ginseng as a leading supplier of farmed North American ginseng, while contributing to the local economy and increasing Canadian agriculture exports for the industry. The project aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities.

These activities will help differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food while supporting the brand reputation of North American ginseng. The Ontario Ginseng Growers Association will achieve these goals through market analysis of new and existing markets such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, India, Vietnam and other European markets.

In addition, this investment will also help to promote growth opportunities in new markets by increasing Ontario Ginseng Growers Association's on-line presence and educating consumers about the superior quality of Ontario grown Ginseng.

This strategic investment in Canadian-grown ginseng will help the sector enter new markets, build its competitive advantage, and contribute to the Government of Canada's goal of growing Canada's annual agriculture and food exports to $75 billion by 2025.

"The increased demand for Canadian ginseng is bringing significant economic benefits to producers and their communities. This project will allow the Ontario Ginseng Growers Association to further develop the reputation of Canadian ginseng and expand its market prospects around the world."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The match funding provided through the Agri-Marketing program for the 2021-2023 term comes at a crucial time for the Ontario Ginseng Growers Association. The financial contribution the ginseng industry makes to Canada's export economy as well as the local economy has been hampered by geo-political tensions and pandemic lockdowns. This funding allows the association the opportunity to expand awareness in new and diverse markets. With increased concern for health & wellness world-wide, the OGGA is better positioned to promote to the health conscious; the benefits of including Canadian ginseng in their daily lives."

- Rebecca Coates, Executive Director, Ontario Ginseng Growers Association

90 per cent of Canadian-grown ginseng is exported, and 95 per cent of those exports are destined for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where ginseng is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. New markets are emerging in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, India and Vietnam where focus on physical well being is increasing.

North American ginseng is native to Canada and is one of our oldest trades. Ginseng was found growing in the early 1700s near Montreal by a Jesuit Priest and has been traded for more than 300 years.

With more than 150 growers, the OGGA has the largest production of North American ginseng in the world.The Ontario Ginseng Growers Association (OGGA) is a non-profit organization representing producers of Panax quinquefolius who grow, harvest and sell the root.

The AgriMarketing Program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high-quality and safe food.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal-provincial and territorial governments, which will strengthen the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector, ensuring continued innovation, growth and prosperity.

