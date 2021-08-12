U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4100
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,464.75
    -1,564.55 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Government of Canada supports mental health programs for Black Canadian youth

·3 min read

Exploring restorative justice and the use of sports to address racism and mental health

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Many Canadians struggle with mental health issues, but certain groups of Canadians face unique challenges when it comes to mental health because of racism, discrimination, socio-economic status or social exclusion. As Canadians continue to support public health measures, an unintended consequence has been that 40% of Canadians have reported a decline in their mental health. The Government of Canada remains committed to promoting positive mental health for everyone, particularly during these challenging times because of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced an investment of up to $800,000 in mental health funding for two organizations to promote mental health and wellbeing in our communities, and to address health equity by tackling systemic challenges and barriers faced by Black Canadian youth.

Inspired by Indigenous alternative justice programs, the first project – Justice hoodistique – will develop a program that will offer an alternative and restorative justice program for Black youth aged 12-25 in Montréal accused of a criminal action. The project will also focus on families and close acquaintances of both the accused and victims. The project, while focused on local restorative justice, will be tested for expansion throughout Quebec and Nova Scotia and lessons learned will be shared to model in other jurisdictions across Canada.

Aspire for Higher's Youth Wellness Program, is a 12-week after school health promotion program in Brampton, Ontario. Over the next two years, a group of youth between the ages of 15 to 34 will be trained as facilitators and mentors. These facilitators will have on-court basketball sessions and in-class learning sessions where they will learn an evidence-based, culturally appropriate curriculum that includes information on mental health using an anti-Black racism lens. The facilitators will then implement the program three times a week to three groups of Black males aged 12 to 14.

Quotes

"All Canadians deserve equal opportunities to thrive, no matter their origin, culture, religion, socio-economic status, language or skin colour. The projects announced today are equipping Black Canadian youth, at the community level, with the tools they need to face and understand systemic racism and discrimination, maintain and improve their mental health, and develop skills to be leaders in their communities."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Health

Quick Facts

  • Funding announced today has been distributed through the Public Health Agency of Canada's Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund.

  • Today's funding of up to $400,000 for each project, supports community-based programs in mental health promotion, with the goal of increasing health equity and addressing underlying determinants of health. They also support the development and implementation of culturally-focused mental health programs for Black Canadians.

  • Black Canadians represent almost 10% of the incarcerated population, whereas they represent less than 3% of the Canadian population. In Montréal, Black Canadians are stopped 4 to 5 times more often by police than white Canadians.

  • Hoodistique is derived from 'hood,' or neighbourhood and from 'holistic' which puts Black youth at the centre of the process.

Associated Links

Related Products

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c3160.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba to set up committee to probe sexual harassment complaints

    The move comes days after a female employee went public with an 11-page account on Alibaba's intranet saying her manager and a client sexually assaulted her, and that superiors and human resources did not take her report seriously. Alibaba said on Monday it had fired the manager accused of sexual assault, but was blasted by China's state media for not acting until the accuser went public. The company said its Alibaba Group Committee on Workplace Environment, to be chaired by Group Deputy Chief People Officer Jane Jiang, will be the decision-making body for matters related but not limited to sexual harassment prevention and will report directly to its board of directors.

  • A Lawyer's Deathbed Confession About a Sensational 1975 Kidnapping

    Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d

  • Alibaba Sets Up Harassment Hotline as Rape Probe Nears End

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will set up a hotline and create a team dedicated to investigating sexual harassment complaints, after an employee accused her manager of rape and ignited a debate about misogyny across China’s tech industry.The e-commerce giant launched an investigation when an Alibaba employee accused her manager of sexually assaulting her after a night of heavy drinking while on a business trip in July. That inquiry has almost concluded and its results will soon be an

  • UnitedHealth settles charges it denied mental health, substance abuse coverage

    UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, has settled federal and New York state charges it illegally denied coverage to thousands of patients suffering from mental health problems and substance abuse. The U.S. Department of Labor said on Thursday that UnitedHealth will pay about $15.7 million, including $13.6 million in restitution and a $2.1 million fine, to settle with that agency and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Authorities accused UnitedHealth of violating federal and state laws by imposing more restrictive limits on coverage and treatment for mental health and substance abuse disorders than it imposed for physical health conditions.

  • 2 Moments From Mike Lindell's 72-Hour Fraud Fest You Must See To Believe

    The MyPillow guy ranted against taking a lunch break and invited the audience to vote for CNN or Fox News to prove his election-hacking conspiracy.

  • Cuomo's Goodbye: Taking Credit for Marriage, Tainting LGBTQ+ Leaders

    The soon-to-be ex-governor takes many people, along with his dignity, down with him.

  • Ford Maverick looks up to Ranger and F-150 in family portrait

    In June, Ford provided everyone with a size chart demonstrating the size of its new Maverick compact pickup relative to a Ranger, an F-150, and an F-250 Super Duty. It's hard to visualize potentially stark differences when the spreads are inches or a couple of feet, especially in comparison to the sizes of Super Duty pickups. The Maverick Truck Club has been trying to make the second-best size comparison after seeing the new truck in person: Get good photos of it next to its siblings.

  • Man thought to have info on killing near Overland Park City Hall charged with gun crime

    His DNA was allegedly found on a pistol that Overland Park officers discovered as they investigated the May 24 killing of 35-year-old Jeren Hinton.

  • ‘Mom’ who received $200K in eviction donations admits daughters are not hers

    A woman who sat for a revealing recent interview in which she claimed she and her children were facing imminent […] The post ‘Mom’ who received $200K in eviction donations admits daughters are not hers appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Chicago police boss calls judge's release of suspect charged in officer's death 'an outrage'

    Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown slammed a local judge's decision to release one of the suspects charged in connection to Officer Ella French's death on bond.

  • Ship sailing under Panama flag runs aground in northern Japan, splits in two

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A Panamanian-registered ship ran aground in a northern Japan harbour, then split in two and was leaking oil, but there were no injuries among the 21 crew and the oil leak was being controlled with no signs it had reached shore, the Japan Coast Guard said. The vessel, which was at the end of a voyage from Thailand, split in two early on Thursday, the Coast Guard said. An oil slick 5.1 km long by about 1 km wide was visible later in the day, but containment measures were being taken by patrol boats.

  • Former college professor accused of setting fires near Dixie Fire

    Gary Maynard, 47, was arrested on Saturday and is charged with setting fire to public land.

  • Two teenagers arrested after man was killed 'protecting his daughter'

    Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday night after a father-of-three was stabbed to death while reportedly defending his teenage daughter from a group of boys.

  • EXPLAINER: 5 takeaways from the release of 2020 census data

    The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country. A U.S. headcount has been carried out every decade since 1790, and this was the first one in which the non-Hispanic white population nationwide got smaller, shrinking from 196 million in 2010 to 191 million in 2020. Around 80% of metropolitan areas saw population gains, while less than half of the smaller so-called micropolitan areas did.

  • As Tampa Bay rents surge and evictions loom, tenants turn to unions

    TAMPA — Ashley Simpson didn’t expect paradise when she moved into Ascott Place Apartments, but she did expect her life to get a little better. During the winter, as Simpson’s lease at another North Tampa complex came to an end, she toured one of Ascott’s 241 units. It looked clean, and though she didn’t love the area, her last neighborhood was worse. In March, Simpson, 38, and her children, 17 ...

  • Black Lives Matter Utah chapter president steps down after death threats for comments about US flag

    The founder of Black Lives Matter Utah, Lex Scott, announced to social media on Sunday that she would be stepping […] The post Black Lives Matter Utah chapter president steps down after death threats for comments about US flag appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Mike Lindell leaves stage at his ‘Cyber Symposium’ after judge rules Dominion $1billion lawsuit against him can move ahead

    MyPillow CEO flees spotlight after pledging to stay on stage for three days straight

  • McDonald's franchise settles workers' COVID-19 lawsuit as U.S. cases surge

    A McDonald's Corp franchise in Oakland, California, has agreed to take steps to protect workers from COVID-19 to settle a 2020 lawsuit claiming managers gave employees dog diapers and coffee filters to use as face masks. The franchise said in the settlement announced on Thursday that it would provide employees with paid sick leave, masks and gloves, maintain social distancing, regularly disinfect surfaces and require workers with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home. The franchise will also establish a worker safety committee, requiring the owner and managers to meet monthly with employees to discuss ways to maintain a safe workplace.

  • Video reveals moment a road rage suspect hurls axe at driver in Washington

    Suspect said to be facing multiple felony charges

  • McCullum leads tributes as former NZ great Cairns fights for life

    Black Caps great Brendon McCullum put aside past differences to lead messages of support Wednesday for former New Zealand star Chris Cairns, who is fighting for his life in a Sydney hospital.