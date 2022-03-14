Government of Canada supports Toronto Pearson International Airport with new funding for critical infrastructure projects

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well-positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced new funding to help Toronto Pearson International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The airport will receive more than $142 million from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to:

rehabilitate airfield pavement;

develop and install new check-in, boarding and border clearance systems;

enable COVID-19 testing and screening of passengers and employees; and

carry out technical studies and concept design work for a proposed connection between the airport and the future extension of the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line.

These Investments will help the airport maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, airport workers and residents of the Greater Toronto Area and its surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Toronto Pearson International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and to allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"This investment in Toronto Pearson infrastructure will better position us to create the airport that Canada needs as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic—one that supports supply chains, trade, jobs and economic development in sustainable and innovative ways."

Deborah Flint

President & CEO Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Quick Fact

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

Associated Link

