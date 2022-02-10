U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,563.40
    -23.78 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,621.25
    -146.81 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,412.62
    -77.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.60
    +7.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.20
    +1.54 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1484
    +0.0056 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0120
    +0.0830 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0089 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9200
    +0.3950 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,097.23
    +1,120.23 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.45
    +24.27 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,671.95
    +28.53 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Government of Canada supports Winnipeg International Airport with new funding for critical infrastructure projects

·3 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers, and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, announced over $5.3 million in new funding to help the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The funding, from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, will support:

  • the establishment of a new permanent structure for the security screening of non-passenger vehicles;

  • the addition of a dedicated vehicle access lane for processing cargo;

  • improvements to air terminal security;

  • upgrades to airport roadway infrastructure; and

  • projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

This funding is in addition to $7 million announced under the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program in August 2021, for the rehabilitation of the airport's airfield paved surfaces, and $5.7 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help the airport maintain continued operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Winnipeg and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector—in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians—it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra
Minister of Transport

"As Manitoba's primary airport, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for the Greater Winnipeg Area, but for much of Manitoba and the North. Our government's infrastructure investment at our airport will help ensure communities in Manitoba and the North continue to have access to safe and efficient air transportation services so Manitobans as well as Northerners can remain connected with loved ones."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal
Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick Facts

  • The Government of Canada continues to advise all Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada at this time.

  • The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

  • The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021, provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million.

Associated Link

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c5989.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Joe Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are beefing

    Biden finally mentioned Tesla in public, but that won't end the standoff between the president and the visionary CEO Elon Musk.

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Why Rivian Stock Ripped Higher Today

    For the first time since taking office, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, President Joe Biden uttered the word Tesla in public. Speaking from the White House, the president hailed the more than $200 billion in electric car investments being made at "iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer." It certainly doesn't hurt that Biden showered a bit of praise on the maker of electric pickup trucks, calling Rivian one of America's "innovative younger companies."

  • Ford plant shut down over COVID-19 truck blockade in Canada

    The protest by people mostly in pickup trucks entered its third day at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

  • Biden pushes for Build Back Better in meeting with utility CEOs, notes Tesla EV leadership

    Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer discusses President Biden's meeting with utility company CEOs and tensions with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • U.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer prices surged in January by more than expected, sending the annual inflation rate to a fresh four-decade high and adding more urgency to the Federal Reserve’s plans to start raising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsU.S. Inflation Charges

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Ford

    Share prices of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) both fell after the automakers reported their fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year earnings results. Let's look at where Tesla and Ford could be headed in 2022 to determine which stock is the better buy now. Howard Smith (Tesla): Every prospective stock investment should be part of a larger strategy.

  • Broken SALT, Child-Credit Pledges Risk Voter Ire for Democrats

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic lawmakers are risking the ire of voters inflamed by this year’s tax-filing season, as the stalling of President Joe Biden’s priority economic package leaves them bereft of promised benefits.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers

  • Next generation of Harley-Davidson's electric LiveWire will be smaller

    Harley-Davidson Inc. is planning to debut an electric-powered motorcycle called the LiveWire Del Mar this year that’s lighter and lower-priced than the existing LiveWire ONE model.

  • ‘Wage hikes will not keep pace with inflation.’ The Fed can’t control prices — and may not want to.

    The world’s central banks may lack the necessary tools to control inflation this time around. Contrary to central bank messaging about low- and transitory inflation, consumer prices are rising globally in the U.S. (7% annually), Canada (4.8%), the U.K. (5.4%), Australia (3.5%) and New Zealand (4.9%), to name a few. Inflation is always about demand and supply.

  • U.S. consumer prices post largest annual gain in 40 years; weekly jobless claims fall

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years, fueling financial markets speculation for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The broad increase in prices reported by the Labor Department on Thursday was led by soaring costs for rents, electricity and food, and could heap more political pressure on President Joe Biden, whose popularity has been declining amid anxiety over the rising cost of living. "While this report, on its own, might not trigger a 50 basis points inaugural rate hike from the Fed, the pressure will continue to mount if inflation doesn't begin to rollover this spring as policymakers anticipate," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

  • Pelosi, Schumer signal they'd support ban on stock trading for Congress

    Both Democrats and Republicans favor a ban and are working on legislation with stiffer restrictions on lawmakers' portfolios.

  • Your Wait for Your New Car Just Got Longer. Blame Canada.

    Those waiting to take the keys of their shiny new Ford Edge, Lincoln Nautilus or Honda Civic are likely going to have to wait a little longer. They can blame Canada.

  • FedEx mulling new aircraft order that could boost Wichita

    FedEx is considering an order for new freighter jets that could be a welcome boost to wide-body aircraft production in Wichita. According to a report from Reuters, the cargo giant is in talks with both Boeing Co. and Airbus for a possible order of each manufacturer’s newest freighters. Boeing (NYSE: BA) is believed to be the front-runner for the sale with its new 777X freighter, officially launched last week with an order from Qatar Airways.

  • Dealer's choice: How to buy a car now

    Justin Soffer always enjoyed the car-buying process, with the typical back-and-forth negotiations that led to good discounts. "It's unusual and dysfunctional," says Soffer, who ended up buying a Toyota RAV4 in December – at the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, which he considered a win. Wheeling and dealing on car prices is an American tradition, but lately the dealer is in the driver's seat.

  • ‘Fragile Five’ Indebted Africa Nations Red-Flagged by Top Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- Five key African economies will face debt risks over the next two years, according to the continent’s biggest bank, as an era of extraordinary pandemic-induced stimulus and relief for poor nations draws to an end. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsU.S. Inflation Charg

  • Biden, Saudi King Discussed OPEC+, Oil Stability and Yemen

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman spoke on Wednesday about stabilizing energy prices, the status of the Iranian nuclear talks and the war in Yemen.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainAmid

  • Tesla Finally Gets a Mention as Biden Talks Up Electric Vehicles

    The president doesn't seem to have mentioned the company before, even as he has discussed EVS, so it is a small bit of good news for Tesla.

  • Ford, Toyota halt some output as U.S., Canada warn on trucker protests

    WINDSOR/OTTAWA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford and Toyota on Wednesday both said they were halting some production as anti-coronavirus mandate protesters blocked U.S-Canada border crossings that have prompted warnings from Washington and Ottawa of economic damage. Many pandemic-weary Western countries will soon mark two years of restrictions as copycat protests spread to Australia, New Zealand and France now the highly infectious Omicron variant begins to ease in some places. Horn-blaring protests have being causing gridlock in the capital Ottawa since late January and from Monday night, truckers shut inbound Canada traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, a supply route for Detroit's carmakers and agricultural products.