Government of Canada supports Winnipeg International Airport with new funding for critical infrastructure projects

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada works towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, investments in our airport infrastructure continue to be crucial to maintain safety, security, and connectivity for travellers, workers, and communities. Government of Canada investments also help ensure Canada's aviation industry is well positioned to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, announced over $5.3 million in new funding to help the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

The funding, from Transport Canada's Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, will support:

the establishment of a new permanent structure for the security screening of non-passenger vehicles;

the addition of a dedicated vehicle access lane for processing cargo;

improvements to air terminal security;

upgrades to airport roadway infrastructure; and

projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

This funding is in addition to $7 million announced under the Airport Critical Infrastructure Program in August 2021, for the rehabilitation of the airport's airfield paved surfaces, and $5.7 million from Transport Canada's Airport Relief Fund to help the airport maintain continued operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Winnipeg and surrounding communities.

Quotes

"As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector—in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians—it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector. These critical investments will allow the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and tools needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"As Manitoba's primary airport, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for the Greater Winnipeg Area, but for much of Manitoba and the North. Our government's infrastructure investment at our airport will help ensure communities in Manitoba and the North continue to have access to safe and efficient air transportation services so Manitobans as well as Northerners can remain connected with loved ones."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada continues to advise all Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada at this time.

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will provide $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19 and its variants.

The Airport Relief Fund, launched in May 2021, provided $64.8 million in funding in 2021-2022 for targeted airports whose 2019 revenues were less than $250 million.

