A Remarkable Canadian Invested into the Order of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable William Blaikie, P.C., O.C., was invested virtually into the Order of Canada today. His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, Administrator of the Government of Canada, P.C., presented him with the insignia of the Order of Canada during the private virtual ceremony, which was attended by a small gathering of family and friends.

The Honourable William Alexander Blaikie, P.C., O.C.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

William Blaikie is a lifelong champion of democracy and social justice. A United Church minister and distinguished politician for more than 30 years, he has helped transform Canadian political discourse in his various roles as parliamentary leader and House leader of the New Democratic Party, and as deputy speaker and dean of the House of Commons. A proponent of the Social Gospel, he continues to foster the dialogue between religion and public policy as an adjunct professor of theology at the University of Winnipeg.

