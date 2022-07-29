U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Government & Defense to comprise over 2/5th of global Satellite Communication Market Revenue: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“The growing need for mobile satellite services and tiny satellites for earth observation in the oil and gas, energy, defense, and agriculture industries is driving market expansion. Satellite communication, which uses an artificial satellite in a network, has become an essential component of modern communication infrastructure,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

United States, Rockville MD, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: During the forecast period 2022-2032, the satellite communication market is expected to grow at a value of 9.4% CAGR, according to Fact.MR. In 2021, this market was predicted to have a global valuation of US$ 59.32 Billion, and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 192.09 Billion by 2032.

The use of artificial satellites to offer communication linkages between various sites on Earth is known as satellite communication. A communication satellite is a man-made satellite that employs a transponder to enhance and connect radio signals. It provides a communication channel between a source transmitter and a receiver located all over the world. Satellite communication is utilized extensively in television, phone, radio, internet, and military applications.

As high-frequency radio waves being used for telecommunications lines move in a straight line, they are hindered by the curvature of the planet. Communication satellites play an important role in connecting signals around the earth's curvature, allowing communication between geographically isolated areas. Satellite communication makes use of a diverse set of radio and microwave frequencies. To avoid signal interference, international organizations have standards dictating which frequency ranges or bands are given to individual organizations. As a result, the allocation of bands decreases the possibility of signal interference. As a result of these reasons, the global satellite communication market is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7567

Region-wise, North America is emerging as the most volatile region for satellite communication. The growth is linked to the defense industry's increasing desire for constant communication and the US defense department's rising demands for SATCOM equipment. Furthermore, the presence of a high number of SATCOM providers is driving the expansion of the satellite communication market. Furthermore, as military communication facilities are upgraded, the North American market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • In 2022, the global satellite communication market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 78.22 Billion.

  • By component segment, the equipment segment will account for 28.5% of the global satellite communication market share in 2022.

  • By vertical type, the government and defense segment will acquire a market size of 42% in 2022.

  • By application, the broadcasting category is expected to gain a market share of 22.2 and forecast a CAGR of 8.9%.

  • The APAC satellite communication market is expected to grow with an 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

  • North America is projected to acquire 32.1% of the global market share in 2022.

Start-up scenario

The top ten start-ups in this market includes: Astrocast, OneWeb, Swarm Technologies, Kacific Broadband Satellites, O3b Networks, HawkEye 360, Starlink, Myriota, Skyloom and Freefall Aerospace.

  • Astrocast is a provider of IoT and M2M connectivity solutions based on nanosatellites. It runs a constellation of satellites in low-Earth polar orbit, providing worldwide network coverage via a dedicated frequency band.

  • OneWeb offers satellite-based communication services. It develops and deploys a system of low-orbit satellites to provide broadband and high-speed communication services. It serves governments, schools, corporations, and communities.

  • Satellite connectivity solutions are provided by Swarm Technologies. It has built and launched Swarm satellites for a range of organizations, including maritime shipping, agribusiness, energy, and land transportation. The corporation owns and runs a seven-satellite constellation.

  • Freefall Aerospace, based in the United States, creates antenna technology for use on the ground, in the air, and in space. The inflatable antenna for spacecraft systems developed by the firm has a very low mass and volume.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Satellite Communication Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7567

Competitive Landscape
Businesses are striving to diversify their product ranges by filing new molecular applications or expanding the applications of current compounds. Other strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, industry-academic collaborations to develop more marketable chemicals, or sequencing technologies, will influence the present satellite communication market trends in order to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Viasat, Company revealed a partnership agreement with SKY Brazil, one of Brazil's leading satellite pay-TV operators, in January 2021. The agreement's goal was to enhance the availability of dependable and fast satellite internet throughout Brazil.

  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced in 2020 that Comtech has agreed to buy Gilat in a cash and stock transactions for $10.25 per Gilat ordinary share, with 70% paid in cash and 30% in Comtech common stock, for a total enterprise value of $532.5 million.

Key Segments Covered in the Satellite Communication Market Report

  • By Component :

    • Satellite Communication Equipment

      • SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder

      • SATCOM Antenna

      • SATCOM Transceiver

      • SATCOM Receiver

      • SATCOM Modem/Router

    • Satellite Communication Services

  • By Application :

    • Asset Tracking/Monitoring

    • Airtime

      • M2M

      • Voice

      • Data

    • Drones Connectivity

    • Data Backup and Recovery

    • Navigation and Monitoring

    • Telemedicine

    • Broadcasting

  • By Vertical :

    • Energy & Utility

    • Government & Defense

      • Government (civil uses)

      • Emergency Responders

      • Defense

    • Transport & Cargo

      • Fleet Management

      • Rail Services

    • Maritime

    • Mining and Oil & Gas

      • Oil & Gas

      • Mining

    • Agriculture

    • Communication Companies

    • Corporates/Enterprises

    • Media & Broadcasting

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7567
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global satellite communication market, presenting historical analysis from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of component (equipment and services), by application (asset tracking/monitoring, airtime, drones connectivity, data backup and recovery, navigation and monitoring, tele-medicine, broadcasting), of vertical (energy & utility, government & defense, transport & cargo, maritime, mining and oil & gas, agriculture, communication companies, corporates/enterprises, media & broadcasting) and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

The technology team at Fact.MR offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Technology Domain

Contactless Biometrics Market - Contactless Biometrics Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Face, Fingerprint, Iris, Voice), By End Use (Healthcare, Government, Defence & Security)- Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

Data Protection Software Market - Data Protection Software Market Analysis by Solution Type (Data Backup & Recovery, Disaster Recovery, Data Security, Data Compliance), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by Enterprise Size, By End-Use Industry & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

Data Center Market - Data Center Market Analysis by Type (New Data Centers, Data Center Rebuild), by Consulting (Network Design, Security Consulting, Network Analysis, Benchmarking), by Integration (Project Management, Installation, Test & Debug), by Application & Regional Forecast to 2032

E-commerce Software and Platform Market - E-commerce Software and Platform Market Analysis by Deployment (SaaS, On-premise), by Business Model (B2B, B2C, Market Place), by End-use, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market - Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market Analysis by Category (Fashion & Accessories, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Liquor & Tobacco, Food & Beverages), by Airport Size (Small, Medium, Large) by Type (Direct Retailer, Department Stores, Specialty Retailers) & Regional Forecast to 2032

G Suite Technology Services Market - G Suite Technology Services Market Analysis by Service Type (Advisory Services, Migration Services, Integration Services, Design & Deployment), by Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by End-Use Industry & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

Identity Theft Protection Services Market - Identity Theft Protection Services Market Analysis by Type (Credit Card Fraud, Employment & Tax Related Fraud, Phone or Utility Fraud, Band Fraud), by End Use, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Smart Parking Solutions Market - Smart Parking Solutions Market Analysis By System Components & Services (Smart Parking Software, Smart Parking System Devices, Professional Services), By Solutions (Smart Parking Access Control, Reservation Management Solutions), By End Use - Global Insights 2022-2032

Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market - Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market Analysis by Component (Computer Aided Dispatch Solutions, Services), by Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), by Organization (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application Area, by Industry & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

MEMS Sensor Market - MEMS Sensor Market Analysis by Type (Mechanical, Optical, Chemical & Biological, Thermal MEMS Sensors), by Fabrication Material (Silicon, Polymer, Ceramic, Metal MEMS Sensors), by Application, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Network Access Control Market - Network Access Control Market Analysis by Component (Network Access Control Hardware, Softare, Services), by Deployment (On-Premises and Cloud), by Buyer Type (Large Enterprises and SMEs), by Vertical and Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making. We provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com


