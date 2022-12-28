U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.75
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,518.00
    +102.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,932.00
    +16.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.60
    +5.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.24
    -0.29 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.80
    -12.30 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0641
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +0.71 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6840
    +0.2550 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,684.00
    -160.90 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.84
    -6.84 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.58
    +72.57 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

The Government of Ecuador Signs the Investment Contract for the Development of the El Domo-Curipamba Project with Adventus Mining Corporation and Salazar Resources Limited into Law

·6 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus Mining") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) and Salazar Resources Limited ("Salazar") (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (collectively the "Participants") are pleased to announce that the Government of Ecuador has signed the Investment Contract ("IC") between the Government of Ecuador and Adventus Mining Corporation, Salazar and the Participants' subsidiary Salazar Holdings Ltd. in support of the development of the El Domo copper-gold mining project ("El Domo"). The IC was originally reported on November 10, 2022 as being approved for signing by the Government of Ecuador through its investment institution, Investment Promotion and Attraction Strategic Committee (CEPAI). Since then, additional bespoke changes relevant to El Domo development and future operations were approved, including protective arbitration and dispute resolution language approved by the auditor general.

Adventus Mining Corporation (ADZN - tsxv) (ADVZF - otcqx) (AZC - Frankfurt) (www.adventusmining.com) (CNW Group/Adventus Mining Corporation)
Adventus Mining Corporation (ADZN - tsxv) (ADVZF - otcqx) (AZC - Frankfurt) (www.adventusmining.com) (CNW Group/Adventus Mining Corporation)

Along with the financial, tax and legal incentives previously released, the IC provides El Domo with the following benefits until March 2033, with the potential for future extension:

  • Exemption of import and export duties, and the ability to import contractor equipment from free-trade countries without duties;

  • Guarantees on powerline and road upgrade and construction approvals;

  • Approval of a special dispute resolution article, including international arbitration protection. Jurisdiction in New York with English language;

  • Free transfers abroad of cash profits earned, and;

  • Free transfer of cash obtained from the partial or full liquidation of the investors from the sale of shares, equity and/or rights acquired, once corresponding tax obligations and other responsibilities have been fulfilled.

Christian Kargl-Simard, President and CEO of Adventus Mining, commented: "As this is the third major production related IC between the Government of Ecuador and the metals and mining industry, after Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte and EcuaCorriente's Mirador mines, this is a major step forward for El Domo. The IC gives our stakeholders additional certainty for development and was a key conditions precedent to be able to draw our US$235.5M in project financing facilities. With the IC completed, we continue to work with Government Ministries and expect to announce additional permit approvals and El Domo related contracts with the Government of Ecuador over the next months."

Fredy Salazar, President and CEO of Salazar, commented: "We thank the Government of Ecuador with the confidence in Adventus Mining, Salazar and El Domo. This is another step closer to my dream of placing El Domo into production for the greater good of the Ecuadorian people, and of course our communities and employees."

Appointment of Christian Aramayo as Non-Executive Advisor to the Board of Directors

Adventus Mining is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Aramayo as a non-executive advisor to its board of directors. Mr. Aramayo has more than 17 years of experience in the mining industry in the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Africa. Throughout his career, he has been closely associated with the practices that make for world-class mining operations and projects including challenging operations as Pueblo Viejo, Paracatu, Fruta del Norte and Tasiast. Mr. Aramayo is a Chartered Engineer who holds a Master's Degree in Science from the University of Manchester (UK) in Decision Sciences and a Master's Degree in Metallurgy. He is currently the COO of Kuya Silver Corporation.

Adventus Mining announces the granting to Christian Aramayo 50,000 incentive stock options under its share compensation plan at an exercise price of C$0.495 per optioned share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting over a three-year period.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is majority owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

About Salazar

Salazar Resources Limited is focused on creating value and positive change through discovery, exploration, and development in Ecuador. The team has an unrivalled understanding of the geology in-country and has played an integral role in the discovery of many of the major projects in Ecuador, including the two newest operating gold and copper mines. Salazar Resources has a wholly owned pipeline of copper-gold exploration projects across Ecuador with a strategy to make another commercial discovery and farm-out non-core assets. The Company actively engages with Ecuadorian communities and together with the Salazar family it co-founded The Salazar Foundation, an independent non-profit organization dedicated to sustainable progress through economic development. The Company already has carried interests in three projects. At its maiden discovery, Curipamba, Salazar Resources has a 25% stake fully carried through to production. At two copper-gold porphyry projects, Pijili and Santiago, the Company has a 20% stake fully carried through to a construction decision.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of the ‎management of the Participants as of the date the statement is published, and the Participants assume no ‎obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward–‎looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", ‎‎"guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or ‎variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", ‎‎"would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable ‎terminology.‎

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events, or developments that Adventus Mining and Salazar expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although Adventus Mining and Salazar have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Adventus Mining and Salazar undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Adventus Mining Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/28/c1040.html

Recommended Stories

  • 'A perfect storm': It's anyone's guess when Tesla stock will stop tanking

    The bottom in Tesla's stock is still being searched for.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • 5 Companies With Huge Free Cash Flow

    These five companies have major free cash flow. If history continues to repeat itself, this makes them good long-term bets.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • Tesla Lures $2.8 Billion From Korean Day Traders Amid Stock Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean retail investors have bought a net $2.8 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock this year amid the electric-vehicle maker’s worst slump on record.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million f

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Meta and Alphabet Are Losing Their Advertising Throne

    Meta and Alphabet Lose The Advertising Throne It seems that the long-held duopoly ruling the $300 billion advertising market is coming to an end as tech giants are fighting for their piece of the pie. Meta Platform Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) are losing their dominance to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). Figures According to Insider Intelligence, this will be the first year since 2014 that these two corporati

  • Warren Buffett: It's a Huge Structural Advantage Not to Have a Lot of Money

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has returned a staggering 3,641,614% since its inception in 1965. Those results speak for themselves. By comparison, the S&P 500 has returned 30,209% in the same time frame. A single dollar invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 would have turned into $36,714, while the same dollar invested into the S&P 500 would have returned just $303. But not even Buffett is immune to the law of large numbers. The bigger something gets, the harder it is for it to keep growi

  • Why Investors Are Selling SolarEdge Stock

    Shares of SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG), one of the biggest names in solar-power inverters, tumbled 3.9% through 10:55 a.m. EST on Tuesday as stock markets reopened after the Christmas holidays. You can probably blame Daiwa Securities for that. On Friday, the Tokyo investment bank announced it was initiating coverage of SolarEdge stock with a neutral rating, while initiating coverage of SolarEdge's biggest rival, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), with an outperform rating, reports StreetInsider.com.

  • Credit Market Cracks Widen as Distressed Debt Nears $650 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blow-up in the UK and real-estate troubles in China and South Korea.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry Restriction

  • Here's My 2023 Stock Pick -- and Advice That's Perhaps More Important

    I'll give you my bet for the year, but let me warn you that no good investor just decides on Jan. 1 to hold a stock for a year with no safeguards. This is what they do instead.

  • Gilead buys out rights to cancer therapy from Jounce for $67 million

    The amended licensing deal will bolster Jounce's cash resources in a challenging market for biotech companies. Shares of Jounce more than doubled to $1.68, while Gilead's shares fell marginally in after market trading. Gilead will now be solely responsible for all further development and commercialization of GS-1811 globally.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Tesla Bounces After Leading Growth Sell-Off; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Tesla bounced early after leading a growth sell-off with Moderna and Nvidia. Many industrial and energy plays are thriving

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • Cathie Wood Feels Investors' Pain, Foresees Gains

    Wood's flagship $6.1 billion Ark Innovation ETF suffered a net investment outflow of $308 million in the past month.

  • Wall Street's 2022 stock market forecasts were way off. Here's what they see in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.