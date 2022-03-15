U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,206.68
    +33.57 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,200.77
    +255.53 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,700.50
    +119.28 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.18
    -6.83 (-6.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.90
    -43.90 (-2.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.44 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0920
    -0.0480 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    +0.0063 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9860
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,793.43
    -1.92 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.18
    +6.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.85
    -27.62 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Government and industry must work together to seize Canada’s opportunities in the global green economy

Smart Prosperity Institute
·3 min read

Current clean competitiveness investments are insufficient and a more strategic industrial policy approach is needed

OTTAWA, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transition to a global net-zero, low-carbon economy is underway and Canada must build the industries that will position the country for success. Otherwise, it risks being left behind by the strategic efforts of other countries, with considerable consequences for its future prosperity.

A new report released today, Canada’s Future in a Net-Zero World: Securing Canada’s Place in the Global Green Economy, explores how governments can take an industrial policy approach to ensure the country’s long-term competitiveness. The report was published by Smart Prosperity Institute, the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions (PICS), and The Transition Accelerator.

According to the report, Canada’s existing clean competitiveness investments are spread too thin across different sectors, and often take the form of one-off grants to individual firms. Economic competitors like the European Union and Australia are currently a step ahead in using industrial strategy to position themselves in low-carbon sectors where Canada could lead. It is imperative that Canada take a more strategic approach to seize economic opportunities before global supply chains are fully formed.

“We’re in a race against other countries to position ourselves in quickly forming value chains in specific sectors where Canada can win economically,” said lead co-author Derek Eaton, Director of Public Policy Research and Outreach at Smart Prosperity Institute. “Only taking a strategic industrial policy approach will ensure we cement our place in the new world order.”

Governments can position Canada for economic success in the low-carbon economy by focusing efforts on top economic opportunities, such as manufacturing medium and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles, producing low-carbon hydrogen and aluminum refining. As the report shows, to succeed, governments should create long-term strategies that integrate policy tools and support public-private partnerships to produce roadmaps to develop these key sectors.

“Above all, our report shows that Canada absolutely has what it takes to prosper in the green economy,” said lead co-author Bentley Allan, Resident Fellow at The Transition Accelerator and former Associate Director at PICS. “Now is the time for governments to work together with firms, investors and universities to develop roadmaps to focus existing funding streams and inspire new strategic investments in areas where Canada is well-positioned to succeed.”

In addition to calling for governments to focus their efforts on top priority areas for clean growth, the report also outlines Canadian strengths such as net-zero minerals, carbon accounting and our relatively clean electricity grid as enabling opportunities to position the country for success in the low-carbon economy. The report also lays out additional important opportunities where Canada can compete, such as net-zero mining, producing battery metals and more.

This research was supported by PICS and Ivey Foundation. The full report is available here.

For more information or to request an interview with one of the lead report authors, please contact:

Jess Harris
Director of Communications
The Transition Accelerator
437-227-6123
jharris@transitionaccelerator.ca

Mac Radburn
Communications and Outreach Officer
Smart Prosperity Institute
613-322-6631
mac@smartprosperity.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Incredible ‘infinity train’ can run forever by recharging with gravity

    Companies everywhere are pushing to lower carbon output as carbon levels reach record highs. But the race to decarbonize just took a huge leap and it’s all thanks to a new type of train. Australian engineering company Fortescue Future Industries has announced the development of the world’s first infinity train. Instead of relying on renewable … The post Incredible ‘infinity train’ can run forever by recharging with gravity appeared first on BGR.

  • Cummins Has Big Plans to Let the Sunshine In

    After a record year for solar projects at Cummins Inc. in 2021, this year promises to be almost as busy as the company continues adding renewable, low-carbon solar power to its energy mix for plant...

  • Florida’s anti-solar bill helps Vladimir Putin. DeSantis should veto it | Opinion

    For those of us who spent most of our professional lives in the U.S. Armed Forces, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was not a complete surprise. When I served as the commanding general of the United States Army-Europe, Vladimir Putin’s expansion was something we tracked and reported on daily, given his invasion of Georgia in 2008, his takeover of Crimea and the Donbas in 2014, and his other adventures in Moldova and Azerbaijan.

  • If you made these green upgrades last year, make sure you get the tax credits

    If you bought an electric car or purchased a renewable energy system, it pays to know the details if you want the tax benefits.

  • Analyst Report: Enphase Energy, Inc.

    Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

  • Rooftop solar killing bill was a giant misstep | Opinion

    It is probable that the number of Florida residents installing rooftop solar will surely go down.

  • Offshore energy bill works to move Massachusetts toward independent energy

    Offshore turbines would be 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, where “some of the most robust winds in the United States” are, state Rep. Jeff Roy said.

  • Manchin ‘very reluctant’ on electric cars in ominous sign for Biden’s climate fight

    Centrist Democrat, who holds key swing vote in US Senate, has poured scorn on the idea of phasing out gasoline and diesel cars Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Faced with rising gasoline prices, many Americans are now looking to switch to an electric car. But the shift away from fossil fuel vehicles has been criticized by Senator Joe Manchin, who has said he is “very reluctant” to see the proliferation of battery-powere

  • Citigroup expands scope of exit process from Russia to include other lines of business

    Citigroup said Monday it's planning to pull other lines of business from Russia along with its previously announced plan to sell its consumer business in the country. The bank also vowed not to pursue any new business in Russia. "We are moving with urgency to complete our assessment of our operations in Russia," said a blog post by Edward Skyler, executive vice president for global public affairs. "We have now decided to expand the scope of that exit process to include other lines of business an

  • Nickel Crisis Jolts Mining Company IGO’s Takeover Plan

    Australia’s IGO planned to buy Western Areas for around $800 million but the deal faces a delay after prices of the base metal surged.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured B

  • T. Rowe Price Named to Fortune Magazine's “World's Most Admired” List for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

    T. Rowe Price has again been named to Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired” list. Its inclusion in the 2022 list marks the twelfth consecutive year that the firm has received this recognition.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips C

  • Apple: iPhone SE Could Drive Further Upside, Says Top Analyst

    Apple (AAPL) held its first product event of the year last week, and as expected, the tech giant announced the third generation of its budget model - the iPhone SE. The latest iteration boasts 5G capabilities and comes with the same A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani is confident the launch will provide a “notable tailwind” for Apple, believing the company can ship more than 35 million units in its first year on the market. “At a blended ASP of ~$450 or modes

  • Will the ‘Great Resignation' Hurt My Stocks?

    The so-called Great Resignation is having a wide-ranging impact on our economy and the stock market. To retain and recruit employees, companies are having to pay higher wages. Having more money in their pocket fuels consumer demand for goods and services, … Continue reading → The post Will the ‘Great Resignation’ Hurt My Stocks? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Militar

  • Are Indian companies ready to allow employees a side hustle?

    It's time employers tweaked and strengthened their work policies.

  • Bitmain Says New Liquid Cooling Miner Is its Most Power-Efficient Model to Date

    The S19 XP Hyd. will deliver 255 TH/s at 20.8 J/T.

  • Oil Slides Below $100, Stock Futures Edge Up

    Oil prices and Chinese stocks slumped after Beijing imposed sweeping Covid-19 lockdowns, while U.S. stock futures edged higher ahead of the start of a cycle of interest-rate rises from the Federal Reserve.

  • India's Zomato and Blinkit reach merger agreement - TechCrunch

    Indian food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd has reached an all-stock merger with Blinkit that values the instant-delivery service between $700 million and $750 million, TechCrunch reported https://techcrunch.com/2022/03/15/zomato-and-blinkit-reach-agreement-for-merger/?guccounter=1 on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Zomato and Blinkit did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The food-delivery company in August acquired a more than 9% stake in SoftBank-backed Blinkit for 5.18 billion rupees ($67.77 million).