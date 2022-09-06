U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.75
    +19.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,444.00
    +132.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,187.25
    +83.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.10
    +13.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +2.09 (+2.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.30
    +6.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    +0.37 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9965
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0065 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1700
    +0.5950 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,861.58
    +112.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.16
    +4.49 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

The Government of Malawi, IFC, Scatec JV and EDF sign a binding agreement to develop the Mpatamanga hydropower plant

Release
·6 min read
Release
Release

Tuesday 6 September 2022, Lilongwe. The Government of Malawi (GOM), IFC, Scatec and EDF are today signing a binding commercial Agreement to undertake the co-development of the Mpatamanga hydropower project.

The agreement, signed under Malawi’s Public-Private Partnership framework, concludes the selection process undertaken by the Government of Malawi to competitively select a private sector partner to finance, build, and operate the Mpatamanga hydropower plant.  Today’s signing officially awards the role of project lead developer to a consortium composed of Scatec and EDF.

IFC worked closely with the Government of Malawi to support the early-stage project development and provided funding for activities that allowed the government to launch the competitive tender process.

Located on the Shire River, the 350-megawatt (MW) facility will be a first-of-its-kind in Malawi. The generation facility is composed of two plants – a 309 MW peaking plant and a 41 MW downstream plant. The project is expected to contribute to reducing energy shortages and enhancing energy security in Malawi. The 309 MW plant with its reservoir storage is designed to provide much needed energy during peak demand hours of the day and overall grid stability with its ability to ramp up or down production to meet actual demand.

Scatec, and its venture partners British International Investment (BII) and Norfund, and EDF are majority shareholders in the project and will own 55% of the project,  split equally between them. EDF will own 27.5%, while Scatec has an ownership of 14%, and the venture partners the remaining 13.5%. The Government of Malawi will own 30%, and IFC 15% of the total project shareholding.

Hydropower can play a critical role in Africa’s renewable energy development. Mpatamanga will deliver electricity to approximately two million people and save 520,000 tons of CO2  emissions per year.

“The 350 MW Mpatamanga Hydropower Project will not only double the installed capacity of hydropower in Malawi, but also improve the power supply security, provide opportunities for increased renewable energy generation capacity in the country and contribute to the controlling of the flow of the Shire River downstream the power plant. The GOM is indebted to its Partners in achieving this milestone which is a major step in the development of this Project”, says Minister of Energy in Malawi, Honourable Ibrahim Matola.

“IFC supports the Government of Malawi’s goal to accelerate access to affordable clean energy. The Mpatamanga hydropower plant has the potential to grow Malawi’s electricity infrastructure and connect thousands of rural and remote households while also spurring green, inclusive, and resilient growth in the country,” said Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu, IFC Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

“This is a significant development in the realisation of the Mpatamanga project. We are excited to build on our hydro portfolio in Africa – and are proud to have finalised development plans alongside our partners. The country of Malawi will receive a significant investment into its power sector, which in turn will stand to benefit a major portion of the nation’s population. We look forward to reaching further development milestones for this project – and contributing to Africa’s renewable energy journey,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

“We are proud to contribute to Mpatamanga project which is a great opportunity to bring our technical expertise in hydropower and our strong environmental and social commitment in favor of local communities and biodiversity. The signing of this partnership strengthens EDF's position in Africa, a strategic region for our development. This competitive project will significantly enhance the access to electricity in Malawi and is fully in line with EDF’s ambition to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions that drive economic development.” says Béatrice Buffon EDF Group Senior Executive Vice-President, International Division.

The partners will work extensively with all stakeholders and support project implementation, building on EDF’s and Scatec’s strong ESG track-record in development of hydropower projects across the globe, in alignment with IFC's environmental and social standards.

For further information, please contact:
For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, andreas.austrell@scatec.com 
For media: Stian Karlsen, Communications Manager, stian.karlsen@scatec.com


About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our 700 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Norfund and BII now together hold a 49% stake in Scatec’s African hydropower portfolio

About IFC
IFC—a member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2022, IFC committed a record $32.8 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

Stay Connected: www.facebook.com/IFCwbg |www.twitter.com/IFC_org | www.youtube.com/IFCvideocasts | www.ifc.org/SocialMediaIndex |www.instagram.com\ifc_org

About EDF
As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38. 5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas. (2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

Follow EDF Group: www.edf.fr/en/


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; Oil Prices Rally On Surprise OPEC+ Move, Russia News

    Futures were mixed with the U.S. stock market closed Monday. Oil prices jumped as OPEC+ cut production. Russia won't restore European natural gas flows.

  • Strong Insider Buying Makes These 2 Stocks Attractive

    Profitable investing is all about making the right choices and finding the stocks to build a portfolio that will generate positive returns no matter what happens. The challenge now can be summed up in the range of headwinds pushing against the markets. Investors have to contend with high inflation, and the prospect of higher rates going forward, as Fed chair Powell has indicated that the central bank’s priority will be to tame it. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t opportunities to seek out in t

  • Here’s what Morgan Stanley says will fuel another decline in stocks

    Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson says there's more pain in store, but for a different reason.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Falling. Why Analysts Say a ‘Massive Capitulation’ Is Coming.

    While stock and bond markets were closed for the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., the 24/7 nature of crypto means no respite from volatility.

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • Stocks Struggle Amid Subdued Mood as Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An Asian stock gauge struggled for traction Tuesday and US equity futures made modest gains as tightening monetary policy and Europe’s energy crunch continued to weigh on investor sentiment.Both S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were up less than 0.5%, while European futures retreated. Wall Street trading will resume later after the Labor Day holiday. Asia’s bourses were mixed, rising in China but down in Hong Kong.Treasuries dipped, led by shorter maturities, taking the two-year y

  • Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco in the US — here are 3 simple ways to profit from the big green wave

    The industry is still budding.

  • Exclusive-Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Euro plunges to new 20-year low after Russian gas halt

    LONDON (Reuters) -The euro sank below $0.99 to a new 20-year low on Monday after Russia's halt to gas supplies down its main pipeline to Europe heightened fears about a deepening energy crisis across the region. The euro has been increasingly correlated with natural gas prices in recent months, with the former falling when prices of the energy source rise. Europe is scrambling to wean itself off Russian supplies and build up reserves before the cold winter months, but investors reckon the hit to its economy will be huge.

  • Oil’s OPEC+ Rally Stalls as China Lockdowns Fan Demand Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, with a post-OPEC+ meeting rally fizzling out, as traders weighed the group’s output cut as well as further lockdowns in China.Global benchmark Brent slid toward $95 a barrel after ending almost 3% higher on Monday as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia agreed to shave a modest 100,000 barrels a day off production. After the surprise decision, Saudi Arabia said the group was willing to take additional action to support the oil mar

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bruce Kovner’s Caxton Associates LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Caxton Associates LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Caxton Associates LP. Bruce Kovner founded Caxton Associates in 1983. The global macro hedge […]

  • Where Will AMD Be in 5 Years?

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has grown rapidly over the last five years, recording terrific growth in its revenue and earnings thanks to market share gains over Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the client and server processor markets, as well as its presence in fast-growing niches such as gaming consoles. AMD says that it has gained client processor market share for nine straight quarters, which is not surprising given its stronger product lineup.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite index is down around 28% from the high water mark it set last November. Now that we're in what most economists would call a bear market you might be thinking about tucking your tail between your legs and hiding under a piece of furniture. Remember, every steep market decline in history has been wiped away by subsequent bull markets.

  • US mortgage lenders are starting to go bankrupt — how this one factor could be triggering the worst surge of failures since 2008

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Asian stocks flat as investors await more rate action

    Asian shares largely wiped out morning gains on Tuesday afternoon, as investors remained cautious ahead of a European Central Bank meeting this week while also watching out for fallout from Russia's gas cut. European stock indexes fell on Monday, the euro dropped below 99 cents for the first time in twenty years and European gas prices surged after Russia said its main gas supply pipeline to Europe would stay shut. MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.02% at 0532 GMT.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best blue chip stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks To Buy. A humanitarian crisis has been sparked by the conflict in Ukraine. The economic damage from the conflict is adding to inflation and […]

  • The Best Ways to Jump Into Dividend Stocks

    Lured by the prospect of steady income, investors are pouring billions into these inflation hedges without always understanding how they work.