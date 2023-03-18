U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,916.64
    -43.64 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,861.98
    -384.57 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.51
    -86.76 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.89
    -45.35 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.34
    -2.01 (-2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.70
    +70.70 (+3.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0053 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.1900 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8030
    -1.7820 (-1.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,470.68
    +947.31 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.46
    +21.44 (+3.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,335.40
    -74.63 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Government of the Netherlands Partners with New York City to Host New York Water Week to Address Global Water Crisis

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Stakeholders from Around the World Will Collaborate on Preserving Globe's Most Precious Resource —

NEW YORK, March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of the Netherlands, in partnership with New York City, will host New York Water Week from March 18-24, bringing together stakeholders to collaborate on the actions being taken to address the global water crisis, as well as steps that still must be taken. More than 100 events will be held during New York Water Week, which is operating in parallel with the United Nations 2023 Water Conference – the first in 50 years.

New York Water Week, hosted by the Government of the Netherlands and New York City, will bring together global leaders to address the worldwide water crisis
New York Water Week, hosted by the Government of the Netherlands and New York City, will bring together global leaders to address the worldwide water crisis

Business leaders, academia, government representatives, local community leaders, non-profit organization spokespeople, scientists, and youth will all participate in New York Water Week. The event comes at a critical time, as the world struggles with the growing water and climate crisis. During New York Water Week, leaders from around the globe will be joined by Dutch and New York City municipal representatives, as part of a platform for cooperation and collaboration between countries and communities seeking innovative solutions for a sustainable planet.

The goal is to initiate hopeful solutions to water scarcity, water pollution, floods, droughts, food production, and biodiversity that threaten everyone's lives. With water as the common thread that enables more resilient societies, climate-smart cities, and thriving economies, New York Water Week expects to build coalitions. It will connect the international conference audience with the city of New York to generate action and influence the Water Action Agenda.

Series of Water Events

The week-long experience begins on Saturday, March 18. Among the first events is the World Water Run in which Mina Guli, world-renowned water campaigner and ultra-marathon runner, will finish her epic 200 marathons in one year to raise awareness of the water crisis. Also occurring on the weekend is the inaugural World Water Film Festival (WWFF) at Columbia University.

Opening Ceremonies will be held Monday morning in an innovative Water House at the Consulate General of the Netherlands. Events will include lectures, workshops, art, excursions, and professional and cultural exchanges that highlight the precious natural resource. A full list of events can be found at the New York Water Week website.

New York Water Week has three key themes:

  • Water Innovation & Businesses – Leaders in the private sector will showcase their best practices during New York Water Week. It will include companies ranging from start-ups to multinational corporations.

  • Youth & Education – More than 200 youth teams from around the world participated in the Gamechangers Challenge 2023. The finals of the international competition will be held during New York Water Week.

  • Resilient Cities – The impact of extreme weather can be felt enormously in urban areas. This includes a lack of safe drinking water and flooding. New York Water Week will highlight cities where innovation and ingenuity are coming together to take action, as well as to discuss ideas that are scalable.

For more information, visit www.nywaterweek.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/government-of-the-netherlands-partners-with-new-york-city-to-host-new-york-water-week-to-address-global-water-crisis-301775561.html

SOURCE NY Water Week

