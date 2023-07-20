Government projects in Florida impacted by rising construction costs, supply-chain issues

Local government projects in Florida ― ranging from an airport terminal expansion to roads and pipeline construction ― are feeling the impacts of increased costs. Some are even facing significant delays.

In Palm Beach County, for example, supply-chain issues, high labor costs and inflation have created havoc with more than a half-billion dollars’ worth of county construction projects, forcing delays of as long as a year.

Isami Ayala-Collazo, the county’s director of facilities development and operations, detailed the problems her department is facing during a special presentation earlier this year.

One of the bigger impacts is at Palm Beach International Airport, where Concourse B is being expanded to ensure that there is enough capacity to comfortably accommodate passengers, as demand continues to increase. More seating areas, restrooms, passenger boarding bridges and concession spaces are planned. Airport officials say they cannot provide a firm completion date because of supply-chain issues and escalating costs.

The Concourse B expansion at Palm Beach International Airport is among several Palm Beach County projects impacted by supply-chain issues.

One of the more glaring examples involved an electrical project. Initially, airport officials expected to have parts within 18 weeks, but supply-chain issues have forced a delay of 77 weeks, pushing the completion date to at least February 2026.

Other Palm Beach County projects that are dealing with delays include:

The supervisor of elections facility in West Palm Beach. Its construction contingency of $1.3 million has been depleted.

A marine unit for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Costs have increased by 35% from $14.1 million in November 2021 to $18.9 million.

Pipeline construction for the county's Water Utilities Department. The bid was more than 50% higher than the previous bid from 2019.

The planned Palm Beach County supervisor of elections facility has been impacted by supply-chain issues. (Credit: Palm Beach County Facilities Development and Operations)

Often, the county is receiving either no bids or single bids. That, officials say, results in agencies having to repeat the bid process, which can be costly to taxpayers by causing lengthy delays.

Dave DeMay of Kast Construction is overseeing the construction of several fire-rescue stations in Palm Beach County.

“Contractors can make more on the private side, and they get paid much quicker,” DeMay said. “It is a real problem for the public sector right now. We are having trouble finding workers.”

Construction labor issues equals delays equals higher costs

In Collier County, the Procurement Services Division reports that it has seen fewer bids submitted for county projects. It attributes the decline to many factors, including worker shortages, supply-chain delays and a limited number of subcontractors to complete the jobs.

To the north, Lee County is facing significant cost increases for critical transportation projects.

At a workshop in April, county commissioners learned the total cost for 13 of its priority projects has jumped by nearly 30% ― or about $308 million ― to more than $1.4 billion.

The projects are to be completed over the next five to 10 years.

Making adjustments: This construction company is combatting industry challenges. Here's how.

Robert Price, the county's deputy director of transportation, attributed the increases to several factors including inflation, and higher construction and land costs.

The cost increases, he said, have the potential to delay projects, due to budget constraints.

He shared updated estimates from the Florida Department of Transportation on the cost of road construction materials. Here are a few examples from the report:

Asphalt has risen from $97 to $105 a ton.

Concrete has increased from $1,146 to $1,651 a cubic yard.

Dirt has climbed from $14 to $20 a cubic yard.

Meanwhile, the estimate to build a four-lane road has increased from $6.5 million to $7.5 million per mile.

With the higher costs, Price told county commissioners it would be crucial to seek alternative funding sources for projects, such as state and federal grants, which would require a project development and environmental study for each one.

The county already has issued more than $100 million in bonds for transportation projects, straining its capacity.

Deputy Lee County Manager Dave Harner told the board if it chose the pay-as-you-go method, that could further delay the completion of projects and make them even more expensive.

Construction is underway on a new Brevard County Emergency Operations Center in Rockledge. The price for the project has more than doubled from an estimated $15.46 million in 2021 to the current $31.62 million.

Brevard County Public Works Director Marc Bernath said the price increases he is encountering for government projects "is far worse than I've ever seen in my career."

For example, Brevard County is building a new Emergency Operations Center at a site in Rockledge to replace an aging and undersized facility nearby. The price for the project has more than doubled from an estimated $15.46 million in 2021 to the current $31.62 million. Federal American Rescue Plan Act money, as well as a series of state grants, are helping pay for the project, with completion expected in time for the 2024 hurricane season.

Citing rising costs on projects and materials alike ― plumbing maintenance (up 84%), road striping (75%) and traffic-control devices (43%), for example ― Bernath said Brevard is bearing the brunt of higher costs on everything from firehouses to culvert replacements.

Building cost increases will continue to be a challenge

Among those closely monitoring the construction cost trends is John Murray, chief executive officer of Port Canaveral, which is the world's busiest cruise port based on passenger volume, as well as a port of entry for lumber and other construction materials.

The labor crunch, more so than construction material shortages, he said, is the current major issue.

"It's an issue for everyone," Murray said. "There are a lot of challenges filling jobs."

A shipment of high-quality oriented strand board plywood from Latvia is offloaded at Port Canaveral’s new North Cargo Berth 3. It was the first cargo to arrive at the $49.91 million cargo berth. (Credit: CANAVERAL PORT AUTHORITY PHOTO)

Construction cost trends will be a big challenge for Port Canaveral, as it has plans for an estimated $456.36 million in capital projects over the next five years, including a new cruise terminal/parking garage complex, a stand-alone parking garage and an upgraded cargo berth.

Commodity costs also will be an issue there. For example, relatively high costs for domestic steel impacted the price tag for Port Canaveral's just-completed $49.91 million North Cargo Berth 3 replacement project. That project required the use of U.S.-made steel under provisions of a federal grant that helped fund the construction.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com.

Laura Layden is senior business reporter at the Naples Daily News. Contact Layden at Laura.Layden@NaplesNews.com.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on Twitter at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida government projects face major delays. Here's why