U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.75
    +11.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,720.00
    +118.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,294.50
    +27.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.00
    +6.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.88
    +1.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.90
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    26.87
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • Vix

    35.13
    -1.32 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3109
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8910
    +0.2270 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,985.98
    +622.54 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.92
    +14.42 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,937.33
    +146.38 (+0.59%)
     

Government of Rio de Janeiro And Nasdaq Will Create A Stock Exchange To Negotiate Carbon Credits And Sustainable Assets

·3 min read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rio de Janeiro will gain a stock Exchange for the purchase and sale of carbon credits and sustainable assets related to energy, climate and forest. Governor Cláudio Castro signed, on Tuesday (August 03), in New York, a protocol of intentions with Nasdaq and Global Environmental Asset Platform (GEAP), in order to take the first steps towards the implementation of a trading platform. The agreement guarantees Rio the leadership in the green economy.

Governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cl&#xe1;udio Castro, partners with Nasdaq to create a stock exchange to trade carbon credits and environmental assets
Governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, partners with Nasdaq to create a stock exchange to trade carbon credits and environmental assets

This partnership will provide information exchange among the Government of Rio de Janeiro, Nasdaq and GEAP for the implementation of public policies to certify, issue and trade carbon credits. In the following 90 days, a working group will be created to discuss the proposed measures and a pilot experiment. After this evaluation time, a Brazilian subsidiary of Nasdaq will be installed in Rio de Janeiro. The Environmental Assets Exchange is expected to be up and running in the second half of the year.

"The Rio de Janeiro government team has been working on this protocol for eight months. Nasdaq will provide the technology and the state will offer the environmental assets. Rio is expected to reach a CO2 stock of 73 million tons, representing 25 billion BRL, and each ton can cost an average of US$ 5. The segment is seen as one of the economic recovery alternatives after the COVID-19 pandemic," pointed out the governor.

A pioneer in the sustainability theme, Nasdaq created Sustainable Stock Exchanges (SSE), a program in partnership with the United Nations (UN) that provides a global platform for exchanges to encourage sustainable investment with the collaboration of investors and companies. In 2018, the world's first regulated digital exchange for asset-based tokens (a digital security tool for validating and authenticating financial transactions) was launched, which is operated by Nasdaq Technologies.

"Nasdaq is very interested in being part of this kind of initiative. It will be a challenge to participate in this creative project. We have a lot to do, but we are eager to begin this work together with the State of Rio," said Carlos Patiño, Associate Vice President of Nasdaq Technologies.

The new market will result in job creation and it will attract national and international companies, besides making Rio de Janeiro a leader in the low carbon economy.

The state of Rio de Janeiro has 31% of its area covered by natural forests, corresponding to 1.3 million hectares. The government has invested in actions aimed at the sustainable economy, such as Tomorrow's Forests and Atlantic Forest Connection.

"Since July of last year, we have been working to identify the actions necessary for the state to achieve the title of 'carbon neutral'. The goal is to have the net emissions of greenhouse gases totally neutralized by the year 2045," said the Secretary of Environment and Sustainability, Thiago Pampolha.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/government-of-rio-de-janeiro-and-nasdaq-will-create-a-stock-exchange-to-negotiate-carbon-credits-and-sustainable-assets-301498530.html

SOURCE Government of Rio de Janeiro

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change: CO2 emissions at record high after pandemic dip, IEA finds

    Global carbon dioxide emissions spiked to historic levels in 2021, offsetting the pandemic-induced decline from its previous year, according to a new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • Amazon rainforest on verge of ‘tipping point’ of irreversible changes: study

    A new study has determined the Amazon rainforest is approaching a “tipping point” of die-off, wherein the region will be irreversibly changed into a savanna. More than 75% of the rainforest has shown signs of dieback in the last two decades, according to the study published in Nature Climate Change. “Deforestation and climate change are likely the main drivers of this decline,” Technical ...

  • Biden administration targets buses and trucks in fight against climate change

    Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled a series of measures Monday that the Biden administration is taking to reduce air pollution and the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

  • Major oil companies aim for zero methane emission by 2030

    A group of the world's top oil companies, including Saudi Aramco , Shell and Exxon Mobil , said on Tuesday that it has committed to cut fugitive emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, to near zero by 2030. The decision by Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), which includes 12 of the world's largest oil and gas company follows calls by governments at the Glasgow COP26 climate summit last year to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Methane emissions, the main greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, are caused by natural gas leaks from infrastructure.

  • War in Ukraine and the Biggest Global Risks

    Some of the biggest risks facing the world today are erosion of social cohesion, growing rivalries and environmental crises. And risks can rapidly become severe, as we have seen in Ukraine in the past two weeks.

  • Exclusive-U.N. climate chief: Ukraine crisis must not delay global action

    As Patricia Espinosa prepares to step down as U.N. climate chief, she has a warning for the world: Russia's invasion of Ukraine must not distract leaders from the escalating climate crisis. Even as the war is causing "so much suffering", global warming remains the "most rapidly growing threat to human species on the planet", Espinosa told Reuters. Espinosa said she planned to step down as executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) when her second, three-year term ends in July.

  • Burger shaming is out: Coaxing carnivores to climate-conscious eating

    Want people to eat more veggies? Watch your words. A study about meal choices in restaurants recommends welcoming carnivores into the plant-based fold.

  • Amazon rainforest reaching tipping point, researchers say

    The world's largest rainforest is fast losing its ability to bounce back from human impacts, researchers say.

  • Storm resilient building at the Shore: Should we change our building codes?

    Scientists expect sea level to continue rising and storms to become fiercer at the Jersey Shore. Is it time we reconsider home construction here?

  • New study warns half of Amazon rainforest could turn into savanna

    More than half of the Amazon rainforest could turn into a savanna in the next few decades, warns a study published Monday in scientific journal Nature Climate Change.The study found that over three-quarters of the Amazon rainforest, which spreads across eight countries in northern South America, has lost resilience since the early 2000s."Deforestation and climate change, via increasing dry-season length and drought frequency, may already have...

  • In difficult sector to decarbonize, Portland company introduces ‘GRN Steel’

    Steelmaking is a climate issue, responsible for at least 7% of man-made carbon emissions, and a challenging industry to decarbonize. Portland-based Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. hasn’t cracked the code on a greenhouse gas emissions-free process, but it is leveraging key assets to offer a new product called GRN Steel. It starts with steelmaking operations that have about a tenth the GHG emissions of the global steel industry, on average, then uses carbon offsets and renewable energy credits to get to net zero.

  • OGCI members aim for zero methane emissions from oil and gas operations by 2030

    The Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) today launched the Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative which calls for an all-in approach that treats oil and gas methane emissions as seriously as the industry already treats safety: aiming for zero and striving to do what is needed to get there.

  • U.N. climate chief: Situation ‘even more urgent’

    STORY: Even as the war is causing "so much suffering", global warming remains the "most rapidly growing threat to human species on the planet", Espinosa told Reuters on Monday."This is an agenda that cannot be postponed," she said, adding the energy security concerns brought on by the war - Russia is a major global supplier of fossil fuels - could hasten countries towards clean energy.Espinosa said she planned to step down as executive secretary of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) when her second, three-year term ends in July.The UNFCCC is the 196-country treaty that convenes global negotiations on tackling climate change.

  • How badly will Russia's war torpedo hopes for global climate cooperation?

    Russia was an international foot dragger on climate solutions before it invaded Ukraine, but it was cooperating on Arctic issues. Are those days over?

  • Biden administration proposing rule to cut truck pollution

    The Biden administration announced on Monday that it is proposing a new rule that would aim to slash pollution generated by heavy-duty vehicles, including buses and trucks. The administration seeks to cut releases of nitrogen oxides - which can contribute to asthma and other lung conditions - from new heavy-duty vehicles by up to 90 percent by 2031 when compared to current standards. If finalized, this Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)...

  • DraftKings Stock Is Downgraded on Regulatory Headwinds, Competition

    Argus Research analyst John Staszak lowered his call on the stock to Hold from Buy. The shares fell.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods reports record year in which 'every single category has base-lined significantly higher'

    Retailer's leadership offers more modest guidance expectations for 2022 after experiencing two consecutive record years.

  • South Korea Passes App Store Law Challenging Apple, Google's Dominance

    South Korea approved detailed rules for a law banning dominant app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems, Reuters reports. The dominant app store operators include Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. Apple and Google faced global flak for requiring the use of proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%. The rules will be effective on March 15. They specify that the law bars "the act of fo

  • Indian rupee hits a record low against the US dollar

    The Indian rupee sank to its lowest ever against the US dollar today (March 7) as the war between Russia and Ukraine drove up crude prices to multi-year highs globally. The surge in crude oil prices is now likely to increase the country’s oil import bill, more so because India imports nearly 80% of its fuel needs. Since India is one of the largest importers of crude oil, it is more vulnerable.

  • GBP/USD Tests Resistance At 1.3225

    GBP/USD failed to settle below the support at 1.3200 and is testing the resistance level at 1.3225.