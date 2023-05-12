Debt Ceiling 2023: Will Social Security Payments Stop If the US Defaults June 1?

andresr / iStock.com

Government officials are sounding warnings that Social Security payments could be halted if Congress and the White House don’t come up with a bill to raise the debt ceiling before the government goes into default.

That could happen as soon as June 1, according to recent comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She addressed the threat to Social Security in an interview earlier this week, USA Today reported.

“Whether it’s defaulting on interest payments that are due on the debt or payments due for Social Security recipients or to Medicare providers, we would simply not have enough cash to meet all of our obligations,” Yellen told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “And it’s widely agreed that financial and economic chaos would ensue.”

Those comments came less than two months after Yellen told a U.S. Senate Appropriations hearing that prioritization is “default by another name.”

“Not paying any of our bills is default,” she added during the hearing. “When you think about the pain that it would cause to Social Security recipients, to food stamp recipients, to vendors who have supplied services, to the government who have their own payrolls to meet, to be told they are not going to be paid, the government is not going to honor those bills. That’s a default.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also addressed the issue in comments this week, CBS News reported.

“Default is going to have so many problems for so many people, but we are here to highlight one, and it’s three words: Social Security shutdown,” Schumer said. “Pass a clean debt ceiling to avoid risk of great harm to seniors.”

In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not support another increase unless they get massive spending cuts. Defaulting on the debt would be a first in U.S. history and would force officials to choose between continuing assistance (like Social Security) and paying interest on the nation’s debt.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the White House is relying on bipartisan support to bypass House Republican leadership and raise the debt limit. President Joe Biden has said that he refuses to negotiate over the debt limit and favors Congress raising the limit with no conditions.

The last time the U.S. reached the debt ceiling was in 2011 and it took months for the economy to recover. The Treasury found that waiting to raise the limit took a toll on the economy, affecting the market and even people’s retirement savings.

Vance Cariaga contributed to this article.

