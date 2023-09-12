Government shutdown: Chances still high despite impeachment concession from McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy acceded to the wishes of his right flank and endorsed an impeachment inquiry Tuesday morning against President Joe Biden.

But any hopes that the move might take some of the pressure off the interrelated issue of a government shutdown — set to begin in just 18 days — were quickly dashed.

Conservative Republicans sent immediate signals that they have little interest in backing down from a spending fight, one that could have significant economic consequences, anytime soon.

"I rise today to serve notice," said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R. Fla.) on the House floor just moments after McCarthy spoke Tuesday, adding a challenge to his leader that "Sept. 30 is rapidly approaching and you have not put us in a position to succeed."

The Florida congressman's direct reference to a possible shutdown came as he ratcheted up his pledge to try to oust McCarthy over fiscal issues.

The US government’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, with a possible government shutdown set to begin the next day, on Oct. 1, without action in Congress.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announces he is directing the House to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Tuesday, September 12 at the U.S. Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Other conservatives also showed little inclination on Tuesday to back away from their demands, even with impeachment now fully on the table. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) for one continued to tweet about including border provisions in return for avoiding a shutdown.

"#NoSecurityNoFunding" he wrote Tuesday morning.

While Gaetz is in favor of the impeachment efforts, he nevertheless issued a range of new threats Tuesday to use a maneuver called a motion to vacate if McCarthy makes attempts to keep the government funded in coming days.

"If Kevin McCarthy puts a continuing resolution on the floor, it’s going to be shot chaser," Gaetz added in a follow up call with reporters, promising that a vote to remove him from office would happen immediately in that scenario.

Rep. Matt Gaetz is seen after making remarks on the House floor calling threatening McCarthy's ouster on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Other advocates for impeachment - notably Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — reacted to the news, saying McCarthy "displayed real leadership" and didn’t immediately comment on the chances of a shutdown. Previously, Greene had said she wanted a government shutdown if the impeachment inquiry hadn’t been launched.



McCarthy’s maneuver to begin an impeachment inquiry focused on the overseas business deals by Biden’s son Hunter was a reversal for the Speaker, who had previously pledged to begin any impeachment inquiry through a vote on the House floor.

Instead, a formal impeachment inquiry complete with subpoenas and additional investigative force appears set to begin immediately.

What Gaetz and his allies say what they want in return for any agreement to keep the government lights on is a range of measures being demanded by the House Freedom Caucus, from the border to terms limits and other issues that would have no chance of passing the Senate or being passed into law.

Gaetz also acknowledged Tuesday that his effort to call a vote to oust McCarthy could fail but pledged to keep pushing. The rules agreed to when McCarthy secured the speakership allow for a single member to call for a vote to remove him.

"If we have to begin every single day in Congress with the prayer, the pledge and the motion to vacate, then so be it" Gaetz said.

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

