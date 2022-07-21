U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Government support towards cloud services and Data center, online media consumption, installation of IoT devices will drive the Data Center and Cloud Services Market in KSA: Ken Research

Ken Research Pvt. Ltd
·6 min read
Ken Research Pvt. Ltd

KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Industry Report Covers Data Center and Cloud Services Distributors Market, Data Center and Cloud Services Domestic Players KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Foreign Players KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Industry In KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Industry KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Industry Market, Data Center and Cloud Services Industry Research Report KSA, Data Center and Cloud Services Manufacturing Companies Market, Detasad Market, Detasad Market Share KSA Data Center Market, Etisalat Market Share KSA Data Center Market, Gateway Gukf Market Share KSA Data Center Market, Gateway Gulf Market, Go DC Market, Government Role in KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market, Growth of KSA Cloud Services Market, Growth KSA Data Center Market.

Gurugram, India, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government support towards cloud services and Data center, online media consumption, installation of IoT devices will drive the Data Center and Cloud Services Market in KSA: Ken Research

  • The 2030 vision of Saudi Arabia includes shifting 80% of its data on cloud and proliferation of IoT, digitization and the need for cybersecurity will fuel the market in KSA.

  • Data Center Industry is witnessing a surge in the Investments from local as well as global companies to meet the data storage demands of end users.

  • New entrants will provide a major boost to market growth, supporting the wholesale needs of local enterprises and cloud service providers in the region.

Data Center and Cloud Services Market Pipeline: Major Data Center and Cloud Service Market operators are exploring the market to set up their own Data Centers in KSA. Google Cloud planning to open 3 zones in Dammam which is an important location given its proximity to several subsea cables.  Also Oracle, Google, and Huawei Cloud are opening new cloud regions in KSA. Saudi Aramco and Google Cloud signed an agreement that paves way for the rollout of high-performance, low-latency cloud services.

Promising Government Initiatives: The government of the KSA is focusing on e-government concept. KSA has increased its efforts to adopt cloud-computing technology and was one of the earliest countries in the region to adopt specific regulations for cloud service provider. Government is leading a comprehensive digitization strategy of Saudi Arabia and is focusing on development of KSA as a digital hub (including cloud strategy) with Data center as a core asset. Attractive power tariff and special tax treatment are available in KSA.

Future of KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market: Data Center and Cloud Services Market is expected to grow at a double digit positive CAGR during 2021-2026F emergence of 5G technology in KSA is likely to grow the adoption of IoT-enabled products in the KSA market further contributing to the development of data center industry. Strong government support, rising awareness and surge in the data will create higher demand for cloud services to domestic clients with Technological innovations and advancements, continuous investments and upcoming data center and cloud projects in the region to drive the KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market.

The report titled KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by rising investments in data centers from private sector and government support towards technology and Cloud first policyby Ken Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Data Center and Cloud Services Industry in KSA. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated; market segmentation by type of data center, type of co-location data centers on the basis of number of racks, type of end users, by type of clients and by region; challenges and bottlenecks, growth enablers and drivers; upcoming projects of data center in KSA, major regions with respect to data center, trends and recent developments in data center and cloud services industry in KSA, competitive landscape and market analysis and growth quadrant including competition scenario, market shares of major operators on the basis of number of racks, on the basis of number of data centers and on the basis of MW of power. The report concludes with future market projections of each product segmentation.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NTYxNDE1

Key Segments Covered:-
KSA Data Center Market
By Type of Data Center

  • Co-Location Data Centers

  • Managed Data Centers

By Type of Co-Location Data Centers on the basis of Number of Racks

  • Wholesale Co-Location Data Centers

  • Retail Co-Location Data Centers

By Type of Clients

  • Domestic Clients

  • Global Clients

By Type of Tier Level

  • Tier II Data Centers

  • Tier III Data Centers

  • Tier IV Data Centers

By Region on the basis of Number of Racks

  • Riyadh

  • Jeddah

  • Dammam

  • Others

By Type of End Users

  • IT/ITes

  • Government

  • Telecom

  • Retail

  • Communication and Media

  • E-Commerce

  • Transport and Logistics

KSA Cloud Services Market
By Type of Cloud Services

  • Cloud Application Service (SaaS)

  • Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)

  • Cloud Application Infrastructure Service (PaaS)

By Type of Clients

  • Domestic Clients

  • Global Clients

By Type of End Users

  • IT/ITes

  • Healthcare

  • E-Commerce

  • Communication and Media

  • Telecom

  • Transport and Logistics

  • Government

Key Target Audience

  • Data Center Industry

  • Cloud Services Industry

  • Data Center Manufacturing Companies

  • Data Center Operators

  • Cloud Services Operators

  • Co-Location Providers

  • Uptime ranking association

  • Telecom Industry

  • IT/ITes Industry

  • Government Sector

  • Retail Sector

  • Transport and Logistics Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

  • Historical Period: 2016-2021

  • Forecast Period: 2021–2026F

Companies Covered:-
Data Center Market

  • Nournet

  • Detasad

  • Mobily

  • STC

  • Salam

  • Gulf Data Hub

  • DetaSad

  • Go DC

  • Gateway Gulf

  • Nashirnet

Cloud Service Market

  • STC

  • SITE

  • Mobily

  • Zain

  • SAP

  • Edarat

  • Detasad

  • Oracle

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

  • KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Current vs Future Overview

  • Cross Comparison of Data Center Market in KSA with Other Countries

  • Supply Side Ecosystem of KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market

  • Demand Side Ecosystem of KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market

  • Government Regulations for the KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market

  • Enablers and Growth Drivers in KSA Data Center Market

  • Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in KSA Data Center Market

  • Market Positioning Analysis of Data center and Cloud Service Providers

  • Cloud Services Delivery Model

  • End User Analysis of KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-
KSA Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F

Related Reports:-

UAE Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Rapid Digital Penetration along with Increasing Investments to meet the Rising Demand for Data Storage and Cloud Services

UAE Data Centre industry is witnessing robust growth in the era of virtualization and cloud computing. The increased use of data consumption and internet bandwidth in the country is driven by expanding reach of social media, increased use of smart devices, data localization, increased adoption of cloud services and digital transformation journeys of many UAE Data Center companies.

UAE Data Center is highly fragmented market with Etisalat as the top player with most number of data centers. Majority of the Data Center operators are in collaborative terms with other market players to expand their business and reach to the rising demand of data usage by end users. UAE Data Center Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026F. The UAE government’s smart city initiatives, adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) are driving the demand for Data Centers.

India Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2025- Favorable Government Support and Data Localization Leading To Surge in Data Center Adoption

The India data center market was observed to grow with a stable growth pattern in the review period 2014-2020P. Factors such as data localization law, government’s digitization drive, rapid movement from cloud computing to the edge computing surge in outsourcing of data center services and others have helped the data center industry to grow in India in terms of revenue.

Indonesia Data Center and Cloud Services Market Outlook to 2024 - Implementation of Data Localization Law Leading To Surge in Localized Data Center Revenue

The Indonesia data center market was observed to grow with a stable growth pattern in the review period 2014-2019. Factors such as government’s data localization law, adoption of AI, IoT & big data, rising e-commerce and SME industry, rising demand for the local data centers and others have helped the data center industry to grow in Indonesia in terms of revenue.

Follow Us:-

LinkedInFacebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research                                                   

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

