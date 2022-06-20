Governments of Canada and Alberta invest nearly $500,000 to bring high-speed Internet to 280 households in West Bragg Creek, Alberta

Rural communities to benefit from increased connectivity to high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed how we live, work, learn and do business, and now more than ever, Canadians across the country need reliable high-speed Internet to access services, supports and opportunities. Through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF), the Government of Canada is taking action to get people living in rural and remote communities connected to high-speed Internet.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta, announced nearly $500,000 in funding for Mage Networks to bring high-speed Internet to 280 households in West Bragg Creek, Alberta.

This project is part of an existing agreement between Alberta and Canada. On March 9, 2022, both governments announced a historic partnership to invest up to $780 million to provide all Albertans in rural, remote and Indigenous communities with access to high-speed Internet. The governments of Canada and Alberta will continue to announce projects selected under this agreement over the coming months.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026. The governments of Canada and Alberta recognize the important role access to high-speed Internet will have in the post-pandemic economic recovery. Collaborating to provide better Internet services to Albertans living in rural, remote and Indigenous communities will help create jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the entire province.

Quotes

"We need to close the connectivity gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Alberta has access to reliable high-speed Internet. Today's announcement of nearly $500,000 in federal funding to connect 280 households in West Bragg Creek is a milestone for Albertans. Investments like these from the federal government and the private sector are helping to create jobs, improve access to health care and online learning services, and keep us connected to our loved ones. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

Story continues

"Today's announcement is about making life better for the people of West Bragg Creek. For rural Albertans, access to high-speed Internet will lead to the creation of new jobs and businesses that will benefit families, local businesses and workers across the province. The project announced today by Mage Networks will improve high-speed Internet connectivity for up to 280 households. This funding brings us one step closer to closing the connectivity gap for rural Albertans."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"I am pleased that this funding from the federal government through the Rapid Response Stream of the Universal Broadband Fund will help connect more Albertans in the community of West Bragg Creek to reliable high-speed Internet. Every investment in rural broadband connectivity is an investment in the success and sustainability of our rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Alberta, and moves us one step closer to achieving our goal of universal connectivity. I look forward to announcing more projects as part of the Alberta broadband strategy in the near future."

– The Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta

"The residents of West Bragg Creek have lived without proper Internet service for far too long due to the mountainous, forested terrain of the region. In an increasingly digital era, this investment will ensure that every resident can actively participate in Alberta's growing economy from the comfort of their home, and enjoy all the services that fast and reliable Internet provides."

– Miranda Rosin, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Banff-Kananaskis

"The grant from the Universal Broadband Fund will greatly improve the Internet service in West Bragg Creek, Alberta. Mage Networks appreciates the recognition from the Government of Canada that its innovative MagiNet™ solution is a key component to bridging the digital divide for all Canadians. This Alberta technological innovation provides a maximum speed of 100 Mbps for both download and upload, and when combined with Mage's unique Guaranteed Streaming Bandwidth™, will significantly enhance our customers' user experience. I am delighted to have Mage be a part of the expansion of broadband access in rural Alberta made possible by the Universal Broadband Fund."

– Dr. Sayed-Amr El-Hamamsy, President and CEO, Mage Networks

Quick facts

The project announced today is receiving nearly $500,000 in Government of Canada and Government of Alberta funding to bring high-speed Internet to 280 households in West Bragg Creek, Alberta.

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030.

On March 9, 2022, a Canada-Alberta broadband partnership was announced. Under this agreement, approximately 200,000 households across Alberta will be connected to broadband thanks to an investment of up to $780 million, co-funded equally by both levels of government.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $450 million in connectivity projects in Alberta.

The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c2759.html