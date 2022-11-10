Governments of Canada and Alberta invest over $2.6 million to connect more than 300 Indigenous households to high-speed Internet in the Tsuut'ina Nation

TSUUT'INA, AB, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, today announced combined federal and provincial funding of over $2.6 million for Tsuut'ina Nation to bring high-speed Internet access to over 300 households in the Indigenous community. Tsuut'ina Nation has established and is operating its own Internet service provider (ISP), Tsuut'ina Nation Telecommunications, to carry out the project and maintain the network.

This project is part of an existing agreement between Alberta and Canada. In March 2022, both governments announced a historic broadband partnership to invest up to $780 million to provide all Albertans in rural, remote and Indigenous communities with access to high-speed Internet. The governments of Canada and Alberta will continue to announce projects selected under this agreement over the coming months.

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. The governments of Canada and Alberta both recognize the important role that access to high-speed Internet will play in the economic recovery from the pandemic. Collaborating to provide better Internet services to residents of rural, remote and Indigenous communities in Alberta will help create jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the entire province.

"We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age—it's a necessity. Access to fast, reliable Internet helps Indigenous communities by levelling the playing field so they can access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones. Our government will continue to work side by side with our partners to achieve our connectivity targets and ensure every Canadian, no matter where they live, has access to high-speed Internet by 2030."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"This investment is life-changing for Tsuut'ina, which has struggled with slow Internet speeds and low data caps for too long. Access to reliable high-speed Internet will give families and businesses access to the tools and resources they need to compete and thrive in our increasingly digital world. Alberta's government is proud to support this community through the Alberta Broadband Strategy."

– The Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation

"Today's joint federal-provincial announcement to connect over 300 homes in Tsuut'ina Nation to high–speed Internet is excellent news. Our government is committed to connecting 98% of all Albertans by 2026 and 100% by 2030, including in remote, northern and Indigenous communities. This investment empowers Tsuut'ina Nation to become its own Internet service provider for its community."

– George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Tsuut'ina is honoured to receive this support from the Universal Broadband Fund. It will provide to our children, our elders and all of our citizens the ability to connect to the rest of the world, as is the right of all Canadians. Where 65% of our homes were unable to connect for education for our children, communication for our elderly and quality of life for all our people, that will soon be a problem of the past. Our deep-felt gratitude goes out to the federal and provincial agencies, as well as Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada for all the help in making this possibility a reality."

– Chief Roy Whitney, Tsuut'ina Nation

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

The Government of Canada is on track to meet the national targets: 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet or have been targeted to receive access through program commitments.

The Alberta Broadband Strategy aims to provide every household in Alberta with access to high–speed Internet by the end of the 2026–2027 fiscal year.

On March 9, 2022, Canada and Alberta announced a historic broadband partnership. Under this agreement, approximately 200,000 households across Alberta will be connected to broadband thanks to an investment of up to $780 million, co-funded equally by both levels of government.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $463 million in connectivity projects in Alberta.

