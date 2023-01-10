Governments of Canada and Ontario invest in Huron Central Railway in Northern Ontario

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - A well-functioning supply chain is critical for Ontario and Canada's economy. The Governments of Canada and Ontario are committed to ensuring our supply chains are efficient and reliable to support economic growth, as well as resilient and adaptable to the impacts of climate change.

Today, the federal Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and federal Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour, Terry Sheehan, announced an investment of up to $10.5 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund to the Huron Central Railway Inc. for an infrastructure investment in Northern Ontario. The Member of Provincial Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, Ross Romano, announced additional funding of up to $10.5 million from the Government of Ontario. Combined with contributions from Huron Central Railway Inc., the total investment in the project is $31.5 million.

The funding will support the rehabilitation of key rail infrastructure to improve the usable life of the track and support Huron Central Railway Inc. in sustaining operations as a viable freight service between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury. Improving railway infrastructure will increase the fluidity and reliability of rail service for Northern Ontario while reducing the travel time of railcar traffic.

This investment will have important benefits for the region, such as increasing carload volumes in commodity sectors, relieving ongoing supply chain congestion, and improving the reliability of rail service in Northern Ontario.

The Governments of Canada and Ontario are investing to help bolster economic capacity and the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets. This represents a long-term commitment to work with stakeholders and partners on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along important trade corridors.

"Improvements to the Huron Central Railway infrastructure between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury is essential to Northern Ontario. The collaboration developed between the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and Huron Central Railway Inc. to upgrade the railway is a positive example of how we can come together to build fluid and reliable internal trade corridors."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Today's announcement is going to directly and indirectly support many great middle-class jobs in Sault Ste. Marie and throughout Northern Ontario. Resilient and efficient supply chains are essential to the daily lives of Canadians. We will continue to implement sustainable solutions that will support our skilled workforce, strengthen our supply chains and improve the seamless movement of commodities in our region."

Terry Sheehan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Labour

"The Ontario government recognizes the value of the Sault. Ste. Marie to Sudbury rail corridor to Northern Ontario and the regional economy. We will continue to work with Huron Central Railway and all our partners to ensure the continued vitality of this crucial rail system. Today's investment demonstrates how, together, we are building a competitive, strong and vibrant Northern Ontario."

The Honourable Greg Rickford

Ontario Minister of Northern Development

"The rail corridor between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury is a vital supply chain link for many local businesses. I am glad to see the work of many has paid off, protecting the jobs at Huron Central Railway and other local business that depend on this important piece of infrastructure in Northern Ontario."

Ross Romano

Member of Provincial Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie

"Genesee & Wyoming is proud of the critical role that the Huron Central Railway (HCRY) plays in supporting the Northern Ontario economy. These essential infrastructure investments from the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario will ensure that HCRY can continue to serve our communities, securing our customers' access to vital supply chains."

Mr. Rick McLellan

President, Genesee & Wyoming Canada

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada. A total of $4.7 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as to build internal trade corridors.

