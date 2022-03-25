Governments of Canada and Ontario support French-language post-secondary education in Hearst

The Government of Canada supports French language minority communities.

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will take part in a virtual press conference along with Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages. They will announce significant funding to support Francophone post-secondary education and the vitality of the Franco-Ontarian population in Hearst.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists must confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27.

A Zoom link will be sent to journalists to allow them to ask questions after the press conference.

EVENT: Press conference

DATE: March 28, 2022

TIME: 10:00 a.m.

PLACE: Virtual

