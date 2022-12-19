U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

Governments partner with the University of New Brunswick to build a new Health and Social Innovation Centre in Saint John

·4 min read

SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, the Honourable Trevor Holder, Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, Dr. Paul Mazerolle, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of New Brunswick, and Dr. Petra Hauf, Vice-President Saint John of the University of New Brunswick, announced $38 million in joint funding for the construction of the Health and Social Innovation Centre at the University of New Brunswick (UNB)'s Saint John campus.

This project involves the demolition of the vacant Ward Chipman Library and the construction of a new 65,000-square-foot, three and a half-story building that will become the Health and Social Innovation Centre. The new building will be connected to nearby walking paths, an underground tunnel system, and a ring road overlooking the campus quad and the Kennebecasis River.

The new Centre will be designed and built to maintain a low carbon footprint through green building standards and aim for a LEED certification. The Health and Social Innovation Centre will improve community access to state-of-the-art teaching and research facilities, as well as informal learning and study spaces, while supporting a sustainable and energy efficient campus.

With this new facility, UNB Saint John will become a hub for healthcare research and innovation, further attracting students to healthcare as a field of study and a profession. It will strengthen the province's healthcare system and benefit all New Brunswickers.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Canadians have long been pioneers in the field of healthcare research. There is a tradition of excellence and innovation that lives here – and through this partnership with the Government of New Brunswick and UNB Saint John, we are building on that legacy. All New Brunswickers and all Canadians will benefit from the work that will take place in this new facility."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure that will support the growth of the health sciences and technology sector in the province. This centre will be home to a new four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program in health, as well as a research facility for scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs. This is an important development in the transformation of New Brunswick's health-care sector."

The Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

"Our government is proud to support this important project, which will give UNB Saint John students the facility they need to prepare for successful careers in health care and research. We know that providing access to high-quality education and training facilities is critical to building the skilled workforce we need to support good jobs and economic growth for today and tomorrow."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay

"The Health and Social Innovation Centre is the hub for UNB's Integrated Health Initiative, an ambitious program designed to transform health care through education, research, partnerships, innovation and knowledge transfer. The federal and provincial governments' support demonstrates that they share our vision of a Saint-John-based centre of excellence with impact for our province, Atlantic Canada, as well as all of Canada."

Dr. Paul Mazerolle, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of New Brunswick

Quick facts

  • The Government of Canada is investing $15.2 million in this project. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing $12 million and the University of New Brunswick is providing $10.8 million.

  • The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

  • Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

  • Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $675 million towards 424 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick.

  • During that period, over $44 billion has been invested by Infrastructure Canada in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $1.2 billion for green energy infrastructure projects.

  • Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

  • The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

