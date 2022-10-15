Governor General concludes visit to Iceland

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Oct. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser completed a working visit to Iceland on the occasion of the Arctic Circle Assembly.

The visit provided an important opportunity to reinforce the strong ties between Canada and Iceland, and to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries.

During her participation in this Arctic Circle Assembly, which was attended by more than 2 000 delegates from around the world, including 115 Canadian participants, Her Excellency reiterated Canada's approach in the Arctic and addressed priority issues for Canada in the North, including international co-operation, gender equality, youth engagement, and the revitalization of Indigenous knowledge, cultures and languages.

Following her keynote address, the Governor General took part in a panel discussion on Gender Equality and Diversity in Arctic Leadership. She also met with other world leaders participating in the assembly, including His Excellency Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, President of Iceland; Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland; and His Excellency Alar Karis, President of Estonia.

At a time when the Arctic region is facing the disproportionate effects of global warming in an increasingly complicated geopolitical environment, the Governor General's interventions at the assembly reinforced Canada's commitment, along with other Arctic allies, to maintaining the Arctic as a region of peace and stability grounded in internationally agreed-upon norms.

"It was truly inspiring to see Arctic issues—issues that affect the world—being discussed in such inclusive and innovative ways by nations and allies, and Indigenous and non‑Indigenous. In my past work, where I was once alone as the sole woman—Indigenous woman—at the table, I saw these last few days a new generation of leaders and advocates that make me hopeful for the future of the Arctic."

Governor General Mary Simon

This was Governor General Simon's third international visit at the request of the Prime Minister since her installation.

