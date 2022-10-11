Governor General to Visit Iceland

Itinerary

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will undertake a working visit to Iceland, from October 12 to 15, 2022, on the occasion of the Arctic Circle Assembly.

Her Excellency's participation in the Arctic Circle Assembly will serve to demonstrate Canadian leadership in the Arctic, and reinforce other priority issues for Canada in the north, including climate change, reconciliation, gender equality and youth engagement. This visit will take place as Canada and Iceland mark 75 years of bilateral relations, and will provide an opportunity to reinforce strong ties between Canada and Iceland.

The Governor General will be a keynote speaker at the opening session of this year's ACA, as well as a panellist in a plenary session entitled Gender Equality and Diversity in Arctic Leadership.

Times are indicated in local time (GMT).

Wednesday, October 12

Reykjavik

6 p.m.

Arrival in Reykjavik

Their Excellencies will be greeted at the airport by Iceland officials.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Thursday, October 13

Reykjavik

9 a.m.

Meeting with the President of Iceland

The Governor General will meet with His Excellency Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, President of Iceland, to discuss Canada-Iceland relations, including historic connections and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Presidential Residence

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

10:30 a.m.

Meeting with Founder and Chair of Arctic Circle Assembly

Her Excellency will meet with Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, Founder and Chair of the ACA, to discuss the Arctic, Canada's role in the region, and this year's assembly.

Harpa Conference Centre

OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

1 p.m.

Opening Session of Arctic Circle Assembly 2022

Her Excellency will deliver a keynote address on global Arctic collaboration followed by an armchair discussion with Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson on Arctic issues and on Canada's role and leadership in the Arctic.

Story continues

Harpa Conference Centre, Silfurberg Conference Hall A-B, 2nd Floor

OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA

Friday, October 14

Reykjavik

10:30 a.m.

Plenary Panel at the Arctic Circle Assembly on Gender Equality and Diversity in Arctic Leadership

Her Excellency will take part in this discussion to share her experience as a woman and as an Indigenous leader. She will be joined by Her Excellency Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland, and Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland's Minister of Finance and Gender Equality.

Harpa Conference Centre

OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA

1 p.m.

Plenary Panel at the Arctic Circle Assembly on Canada's North and the future of the Arctic

His Excellency Whit Fraser will moderate this panel organized by the Arctic Circle Secretariat.

Harpa Conference Centre

OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA

5:45 p.m.

Friends of Canada – Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations

Their Excellencies, along with Jeannette Menzies, Ambassador of Canada to Iceland, will meet with Icelandic representatives from various sectors, including government, business, innovation, civil society, culture and academia. This event is organized by the Embassy of Canada to Iceland.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Saturday, October 15

Reykjavik

Afternoon

Departure from Reykjavik

CLOSED TO MEDIA

Notes for media

Media members wishing to cover the event must be accredited.

Photos of the visit can be provided to media upon request via media@gg.ca.

Media members can follow the Governor General's visit and activities at www.gg.ca.

Related links:

Arctic Circle Website

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c2118.html