Governor General to Welcome New Heads of Mission to Canada

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to cover a virtual presentation of credentials of 9 new heads of mission to Canada.

During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:

His Excellency Teburoro Tito
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kiribati

His Excellency Viliami Vaʻinga Tōnē
High Commissioner-designate for the Kingdom of Tonga

His Excellency Philip Jada Natana
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of South Sudan

His Excellency Issimaïl Chanfi
Ambassador-designate of the Union of the Comoros

His Excellency Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf
Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

His Excellency Jean-Claude Félix Do-Rego
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Benin

His Excellency Onkokame Kitso Mokaila
High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Botswana

Her Excellency Margareth Natalie Mensah-Williams
High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Namibia

Her Excellency Nicole Catherine Marie Bintner
Ambassador-designate of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Virtual event

Notes for media:

  • To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.

  • Members of the media who have confirmed their attendance will be provided with the link to the virtual ceremony one hour prior to the start of the presentation.

  • All media must be accredited by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. If you are not an active member, you can obtain temporary membership by contacting pressres2@parl.gc.ca.

  • Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

