Governor General to Welcome New Heads of Mission to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to cover a virtual presentation of credentials of 9 new heads of mission to Canada.
During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:
His Excellency Teburoro Tito
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kiribati
His Excellency Viliami Vaʻinga Tōnē
High Commissioner-designate for the Kingdom of Tonga
His Excellency Philip Jada Natana
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of South Sudan
His Excellency Issimaïl Chanfi
Ambassador-designate of the Union of the Comoros
His Excellency Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf
Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
His Excellency Jean-Claude Félix Do-Rego
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Benin
His Excellency Onkokame Kitso Mokaila
High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Botswana
Her Excellency Margareth Natalie Mensah-Williams
High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Namibia
Her Excellency Nicole Catherine Marie Bintner
Ambassador-designate of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Virtual event
Notes for media:
To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.
Members of the media who have confirmed their attendance will be provided with the link to the virtual ceremony one hour prior to the start of the presentation.
All media must be accredited by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. If you are not an active member, you can obtain temporary membership by contacting pressres2@parl.gc.ca.
Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.
