Governor General to Welcome New Heads of Mission to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to cover a virtual presentation of credentials of 9 new heads of mission to Canada.

During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:

His Excellency Teburoro Tito

High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Kiribati

His Excellency Viliami Vaʻinga Tōnē

High Commissioner-designate for the Kingdom of Tonga

His Excellency Philip Jada Natana

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of South Sudan

His Excellency Issimaïl Chanfi

Ambassador-designate of the Union of the Comoros

His Excellency Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf

Ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

His Excellency Jean-Claude Félix Do-Rego

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Benin

His Excellency Onkokame Kitso Mokaila

High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Botswana

Her Excellency Margareth Natalie Mensah-Williams

High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Namibia

Her Excellency Nicole Catherine Marie Bintner

Ambassador-designate of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Virtual event

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.

Members of the media who have confirmed their attendance will be provided with the link to the virtual ceremony one hour prior to the start of the presentation.

All media must be accredited by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. If you are not an active member, you can obtain temporary membership by contacting pressres2@parl.gc.ca.

Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

