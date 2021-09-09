U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Governor General welcomes new ambassadors to Canada in ceremony at Rideau Hall

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor General of Canada, welcomed four new ambassadors to Canada during a formal presentation ceremony at Rideau Hall.

Upon their arrival in Canada, new high commissioners and ambassadors must present their letters of credence to the Governor General before they can carry out their duties. Letters of credence are the official documents that accredit a diplomat as an ambassador or high commissioner to another country.

These types of ceremonies highlight the governor general's important role in representing Canada, building bridges with other nations to achieve common goals, and fostering diversity and acceptance.

The following new ambassadors presented their credentials:

His Excellency Oleg Vladimirovich Stepanov
Ambassador of the Russian Federation

His Excellency Bafétigué Ouattara
Ambassador of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire

His Excellency Andrea Ferrari
Ambassador of the Italian Republic

His Excellency Hlynur Guđjónsson
Ambassador of the Republic of Iceland

Quick facts:

  • A key responsibility of the governor general is to represent Canada at home and abroad.

  • The governor general must officially welcome to Canada both high commissioners from countries of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is not the head of State and ambassadors before they can carry out their duties.

  • A high commissioner is a representative of a Commonwealth country.

  • An ambassador is a representative of a country that is not part of the Commonwealth.

  • Currently, there are more than 180 missions accredited to Canada.

