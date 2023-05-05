Governor Polis Hosts a Celebration of Colorado's Global Energy Park at His Boettcher Mansion Residence

Over 200 of the world's most innovative leaders, entrepreneurs, and researchers in clean and renewable energy attended the event to learn more about the Glo Park development.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Last month, Governor Polis hosted over 200 of the world's most innovative leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators in clean and renewable energy at his Boettcher Mansion residence. The mansion reception was part of a larger three-day conference hosted by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the State of Colorado, and the Colorado Energy Research Collaboratory. The goal of last month's event was to celebrate the Global Energy Ecosystem being developed in Colorado, with a focus on discussing the new Global Energy Park development, a joint development project between the Denver-based developer NexCore Group and the State of Colorado.





Governor Polis Introduces Glo Park





Visioned to be a best-in-class, generationally unique, clean and renewable energy business, research, and innovation campus, Glo Park will position Colorado as a leader at the forefront of the energy transition. With groundbreaking anticipated for sometime later this year, Glo Park will provide energy leaders across the world with a collaborative clean energy campus where they can come together to accelerate innovations from concept to commercialization.

Glo Park is a central part of Polis' vision to bring enhanced economic opportunities and energy equity to the State of Colorado. "This is a really big deal," said Governor Polis as he welcomed last month's reception attendees. "Here in Colorado, we are breaking down barriers to entrepreneurship and success." The Glo Park campus will help give companies and researchers the tools they need to solve the world's most complex energy challenges and break down barriers in the energy transition.

The campus will be located adjacent to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, CO, giving Glo Park tenants the opportunity to develop enhanced research partnerships. Glo Park will also house purpose-built wet and dry laboratories, office space, collaborative venues, and state-of-the-art 3-D data visualization centers that will enhance research insights and capabilities. The campus will be open to the public so that community members can enjoy the park's walking trails, outdoor amphitheater, and community gardens.

"Glo Park is an incredibly meaningful project for NexCore," shared Jarrod Daddis, NexCore's President and managing partner. "It has enabled us to work alongside the world's best and brightest minds in energy to develop a collaborative ecosystem that enhances innovation, fortifies partnerships, and accelerates commercialization."

The project is expected to be delivered in 2025 and has already begun preleasing. Collaboration partners are encouraged to visit: www.globalenergypark.com or contact Steven Smith (steven.smith@nexcoregroup.com) and Allan Glass (allan@hatchspaces.com).

