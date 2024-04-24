Governor touts area's economic gains

Apr. 24—HIGH POINT — Not long after he was first elected to the state's highest office in November 2016, Gov. Roy Cooper said, he started receiving consistent calls from leaders in the Piedmont Triad about one topic.

The callers expressed concerns that the Charlotte metropolitan area and the Research Triangle region anchored by Raleigh and Durham were gaining the majority of new jobs and investment in North Carolina. Cooper told an audience gathered at High Point University on Wednesday that he assured Piedmont Triad leaders that their region could compete for new jobs and investment.

More than seven years later, the governor said, the economic development pledge has been realized.

"No region of the state has made more progress than the Piedmont Triad," Cooper told several hundred people at the Business Leaders Breakfast Briefing held in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

In the past five years, businesses have invested $20 billion in new projects or expansions in the Carolina Core region of central North Carolina, according to the economic development group Piedmont Triad Partnership. Employers in the industrial and commercial sectors have announced 50,300 jobs since 2018.

Piedmont Triad Partnership President Mike Fox told the audience that the Carolina Core region has recruited many of the top economic development projects in the state during the past several years, including the Toyota electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, the Boom Supersonic aircraft manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport and the expansion by Honda Aircraft for its HondaJet plane at the airport.

Cooper said that the progress of the Carolina Core region shows how strong local leadership and a commitment to leverage state and federal resources can pay off in creating good-paying, sustainable employment.

HPU President Nido Qubein told the audience that leaders in the region rallied when traditional, longtime industries started fading. Rather than accept the status quo, local leaders sought a new economic development path to prosperity.

"We are winners in this region," Qubein said.

