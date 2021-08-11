Govtech startup Esper announces $8M Series A

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper, a fast-growing govtech startup, recently announced an $8M Series A led by Cota Capital with participation from 8VC, Gaingels, and Stand Together Ventures Lab. To date, this round brings Esper's total funding to over $14M in capital raised.

"We're inspired by the work Esper is doing to modernize one of our oldest, most important institutions."

Co-founded in 2018 by Joe Lonsdale, Maleka Momand, and Lilli Oetting, Esper's platform helps governments create and manage public policy from a single source of truth. With an unprecedented amount of policy produced over the past year, Esper witnessed significant expansion across the U.S. state and federal market. The new round of capital is committed to scaling the operations across the country to support rapid client adoption.

With the new round of funding, Bobby Yazdani joined the company's existing Board of Directors, including Joe Lonsdale (8VC) and Zac Bookman (CEO, OpenGov). "We're inspired by the work Esper is doing to modernize one of our oldest, most important institutions," says Cota founding partner Bobby Yazdani.

Esper is proudly headquartered in Austin, Texas and hiring for remote-flexible positions across all teams. Visit esper.com/careers to learn more.

