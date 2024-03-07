Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,101.25
    -10.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,649.00
    -57.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,986.50
    -57.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,062.40
    -7.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.27
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    2,154.50
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1040
    -0.0330 (-0.80%)
     

  • Vix

    14.50
    +0.04 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2735
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8460
    -0.4770 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,703.64
    +2,020.24 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,679.31
    +33.15 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,284.66
    +193.88 (+0.48%)
     

GOVT's $2B Leads Inflows, BND Tops Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 6

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

GOVT

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

2,036.70

24,718.75

8.24%

IEFA

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

578.00

111,698.04

0.52%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

518.30

17,564.35

2.95%

IYR

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

474.24

3,924.86

12.08%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

431.07

16,603.70

2.60%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

429.32

420,654.12

0.10%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

420.11

11,529.14

3.64%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

410.98

65,399.30

0.63%

JANW

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

406.58

813.16

50.00%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

404.58

7,490.58

5.40%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

BND

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

-1,457.43

104,171.83

-1.40%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-1,087.66

256,487.49

-0.42%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-753.95

9,224.02

-8.17%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-696.00

48,870.72

-1.42%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-389.65

379,902.23

-0.10%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-367.96

28,117.06

-1.31%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

-228.47

35,531.10

-0.64%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-195.14

33,131.37

-0.59%

KBE

SPDR S&P Bank ETF

-174.41

1,395.37

-12.50%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-172.35

33,564.87

-0.51%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-19.54

7,013.18

-0.28%

Asset Allocation

-12.89

17,482.99

-0.07%

Commodities

-212.40

126,133.61

-0.17%

Currency

610.32

57,189.72

1.07%

International Equity

971.55

1,427,708.73

0.07%

International Fixed Income

24.77

173,791.92

0.01%

Inverse

26.12

13,793.40

0.19%

Leveraged

83.60

92,900.00

0.09%

U.S. Equity

2,278.82

5,334,389.93

0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,571.43

1,369,113.14

0.11%

Total:

5,321.77

8,619,516.63

0.06%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement