GOVT's $2B Leads Inflows, BND Tops Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 6

In an unexpected move, Miles Grimshaw announced today that he is rejoining Thrive Capital after working as a general partner at Benchmark for the past three years. Grimshaw first joined Thrive, a New York–based venture firm that Joshua Kushner founded, in 2013. In a post on X, Grimshaw said that was “elated to re-join the team at Thrive” but that he also “looked forward to continuing to partner with Benchmark, as Thrive has for many years.”