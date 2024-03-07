GOVT's $2B Leads Inflows, BND Tops Outflows: ETF Fund Flows as of March 6
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
2,036.70
24,718.75
8.24%
578.00
111,698.04
0.52%
518.30
17,564.35
2.95%
474.24
3,924.86
12.08%
431.07
16,603.70
2.60%
429.32
420,654.12
0.10%
420.11
11,529.14
3.64%
410.98
65,399.30
0.63%
406.58
813.16
50.00%
404.58
7,490.58
5.40%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,457.43
104,171.83
-1.40%
-1,087.66
256,487.49
-0.42%
-753.95
9,224.02
-8.17%
-696.00
48,870.72
-1.42%
-389.65
379,902.23
-0.10%
-367.96
28,117.06
-1.31%
-228.47
35,531.10
-0.64%
-195.14
33,131.37
-0.59%
-174.41
1,395.37
-12.50%
-172.35
33,564.87
-0.51%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-19.54
7,013.18
-0.28%
Asset Allocation
-12.89
17,482.99
-0.07%
Commodities
-212.40
126,133.61
-0.17%
Currency
610.32
57,189.72
1.07%
International Equity
971.55
1,427,708.73
0.07%
International Fixed Income
24.77
173,791.92
0.01%
Inverse
26.12
13,793.40
0.19%
Leveraged
83.60
92,900.00
0.09%
U.S. Equity
2,278.82
5,334,389.93
0.04%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,571.43
1,369,113.14
0.11%
Total:
5,321.77
8,619,516.63
0.06%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.