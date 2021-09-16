U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Gowest Announces $500,000 Debt Financing

Gowest Gold Ltd.
·2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) announced today that it has entered into a loan agreement with Meirong Yuan, a director of Gowest, in respect of a bridge loan in the principal amount of $500,000. The proceeds of the loan will be used by Gowest for general corporate purposes.

The bridge loan matures on September 15, 2022. Interest on the daily outstanding principal balance shall accrue daily and be calculated, in arrears, at the rate of 12% per annum. The bridge loan may be repaid at any time prior to maturity without penalty.

C. Fraser Elliott, Chairman, commented, “This bridge loan will help the Company to carry on while we continue to work towards the significant refinancing required to support our efforts to bring our Bradshaw Gold Deposit into commercial production.”

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw), on the Frankfield Property, part of the Corporation’s North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100‐square‐kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43‐101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes (“t”) grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre‐Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut‐off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totaling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information please contact:

C. Fraser Elliott

Greg Taylor

Chairman

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 363-1210

Tel: (416) 605-5120

Email: info@gowestgold.com

Email: gregt@gowestgold.com


