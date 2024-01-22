Gowing Bros Insiders Added AU$7.35m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Gowing Bros Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Philip Feitelson bought AU$7.3m worth of shares at a price of AU$3.26 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$2.24. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Gowing Bros insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:GOW Insider Trading Volume January 22nd 2024

Have Gowing Bros Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Gowing Bros insider buying shares in the last three months. Non-Executive Director James Davis purchased AU$11k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of Gowing Bros

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Gowing Bros insiders own 53% of the company, worth about AU$63m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Gowing Bros Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Gowing Bros insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Gowing Bros that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

