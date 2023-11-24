Gowing Bros. Limited's (ASX:GOW) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Key Insights

Gowing Bros' Annual General Meeting to take place on 30th of November

Salary of AU$162.8k is part of CEO John Gowing's total remuneration

Total compensation is 59% below industry average

Gowing Bros' total shareholder return over the past three years was 25% while its EPS was down 27% over the past three years

Performance at Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) has been rather uninspiring recently and shareholders may be wondering how CEO John Gowing plans to fix this. At the next AGM coming up on 30th of November, they can influence managerial decision making through voting on resolutions, including executive remuneration. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

How Does Total Compensation For John Gowing Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Gowing Bros. Limited has a market capitalization of AU$120m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$193k for the year to July 2023. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. In particular, the salary of AU$162.8k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Diversified Financial industry with market capitalizations under AU$304m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$467k. In other words, Gowing Bros pays its CEO lower than the industry median. What's more, John Gowing holds AU$47m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$163k AU$164k 84% Other AU$30k AU$31k 16% Total Compensation AU$193k AU$195k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 60% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 40% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Gowing Bros pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Gowing Bros. Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Gowing Bros. Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 27% per year. Its revenue is down 10% over the previous year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Gowing Bros. Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 25% over three years, Gowing Bros. Limited shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

To Conclude...

While it's true that shareholders have seen decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us wonder if the current returns can continue. These concerns could be addressed to the board and shareholders should revisit their investment thesis to see if it still makes sense.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Gowing Bros that investors should look into moving forward.

Switching gears from Gowing Bros, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

