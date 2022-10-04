U.S. markets closed

GOYA FOODS TO DISTRIBUTE THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF FOOD TO THE PEOPLE AFFECTED BY HURRICANES FIONA AND IAN

·2 min read

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods is on the ground as first responders and volunteers are delivering much needed aid to the victims of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona. Goya has already sent over upwards of 80 thousand pounds of non-perishable food to be distributed among the people of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Through Goya's facilities across Florida, they are positioned to provide humanitarian aid and quickly mobilize products to the territories along Fort Myers, Cape Coral and all surrounding areas affected by Ian.

Goya Foods. (PRNewsFoto/Goya Foods) (PRNewsfoto/Goya Foods)

"Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts. As Florida recovers, we want to ensure as much food as possible gets to those who need it the most," said Frank Unanue, President of Goya Foods, Florida. "Giving back to the communities we serve has always been a top priority for La Gran Familia Goya," said Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods.

Through the Goya Gives initiative, Goya has donated over 4.5 million pounds of food during the pandemic, over one million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, over 400,000 pounds of food to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, and over a million pounds of food to Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, Irene, and Ida.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goya-foods-to-distribute-thousands-of-pounds-of-food-to-the-people-affected-by-hurricanes-fiona-and-ian-301640922.html

SOURCE Goya

