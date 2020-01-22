Goya Foods And The National Supermarket Association Donate Toys To Orphans In The Dominican Republic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic food company, and the National Supermarket Association donated toys to children at the Niños de Cristo orphanage in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

As part of the company's Goya Gives initiative, Goya has supported the orphanage since its inception in 2012. Each year, Goya donates food and financial support, and has developed a mentorship program, where Goya employees mentor many of the children at the orphanage all the way through their educational years. The NSA has committed to providing additional support, donations and continued guidance to those children who need it the most.

"We have been members of the NSA since the very beginning and proud to further our collaboration with an organization that cares about the welfare and health of their communities. Our mission to support those in need are aligned and we couldn't think of a better way to partner in order to provide the children with even more love, support and gifts during the holiday season and year-round," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya.

Goya has been a member of the NSA for 30 years and has collaborated with the NSA to further support the communities both organizations serve throughout the United States and abroad. "The NSA strives to work on projects that give back to the communities we come from and serve, so we are very proud to partner with Goya to bring joy and mentorship to these kids," said William Rodriguez, President of the NSA.

For more information, please visit, www.goya.com.

About GOYA

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

ABOUT NSA

Founded in 1989 by Hispanic entrepreneurs, the NSA is a trade association that represents the interest of independent supermarket owners in New York and other urban cities throughout the East Coast, Mid-Atlantic region and Florida. Beginning in the mid-seventies, these entrepreneurs had the courage of opening supermarkets in areas abandoned by the large chains, as they were economically depressed and mostly minority neighborhoods. These men and women had the vision and the commitment to fill a vacuum in those communities, at a time when the term "food desert" had not even been coined. Currently, many NSA members continue to serve those areas by offering healthy foods and full-service supermarkets.

The association has grown dramatically in the last two decades and currently provides its member's hands-on representation in both the private and public sectors and advocates issues that impact the entire supermarket industry. Current membership represents approximately 400 supermarkets. Most members are of Hispanic descent, and their stores are predominantly located in minority neighborhoods.

Story continues