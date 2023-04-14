The Goyang International Precision Medicine Center (IPMC) takes the first step at the 2023 IPMC Conference.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 IPMC Conference held at KINTEX in Goyang on April 12 under the title of "Beyond Longevity: Live 120 like 50," was successfully completed after discussing futures of the longevity industry and ways to build the Goyang Int'l Precision Medicine Center (IPMC).

Mr. Jang Young Woo, President of Bio Open Innovation Makers Association (BOIMA), the 2023 IPMCC organizer, said in his opening remarks, "Longevity Industries that make the elderly do as a productive and healthy member of the society in a super-aged society are promising industries including beauty, anti-aging, precision agriculture, and digital healthcare." In addition, he also predicted that "the longevity industry based on precision medicine will become the future industry leading the next 100 years."

Dr. Robert Hariri, co-founder of Celularity, emphasized that cell gene therapy will play an important role in curing diseases and extending life span and health span, and expressed his expectation that the IPMC to be established in Goyang City of Korea will be an opportunity for bio-health-related companies.

Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb also said that cell treatments will play a decisive role in anti-aging, and suggested that collaboration among researchers in various fields will be important to create and succeed a bio cluster like Boston. And he said, "I think there will be an opportunity for U.S. FDA and Korea FDA to work together in the field of cell therapy. Signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between two regulatory agencies will be a good starting point."

Dr. Joshua Hare, a professor of medicine of Miami Univ. and co-founder of Longeveron, stressed that aging should be recognized as a disease that can be cured.

In a wrap-up discussion, discussing ways to establish the Goyang IPMC, all panels expressed high expectations for the role of the IPMC. Dr. Robert Hariri predicted, "it will be an opportunity for start-up growth in particular," and Dr. Scott Gottlieb said, "the development of small clinical trial specialists based on IPMC will contribute to the development of the pharmaceutical industry."

"We aim to create a new bio-health industry ecosystem centered on precision medicine, longevity mobility, precision nutrition, conventions, big data, and AI through the Goyang IPMC," said Mr. Jang, who is leading to building of the IPMC.

The Goyang IPMC is a bio-cluster complex platform that comprehensively conducts R&D, product production, medical care, and services of longevity industry-related technologies. The BOIMA is gradually implementing the establishment of the IPMC that will lead the global standard of the longevity industry by signing the MOU with Goyang City of Korea and holding a global conference, the 2023 IPMC Conference.

