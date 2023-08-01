GP Industries' (SGX:G20) Dividend Will Be Reduced To SGD0.015

The board of GP Industries Limited (SGX:G20) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 25% from last year's payment of SGD0.02 on the 22nd of August, with shareholders receiving SGD0.015. The yield is still above the industry average at 4.0%.

GP Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, GP Industries' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 1.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 53%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.03 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.025. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.8% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

GP Industries May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, GP Industries' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for GP Industries you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

