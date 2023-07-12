GP Industries' (SGX:G20) Dividend Is Being Reduced To SGD0.015

GP Industries Limited's (SGX:G20) dividend is being reduced by 25% to SGD0.015 per share on 22nd of August, in comparison to last year's comparable payment of SGD0.02. The dividend yield of 4.0% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

GP Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by GP Industries' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 1.0% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 53%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.03 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.025. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.8% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

GP Industries May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Although it's important to note that GP Industries' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for GP Industries you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Is GP Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

