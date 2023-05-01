GP Transco Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Transportation & Logistics firm earns national recognition for Purpose & Values as well as Compensation & Benefits

JOLIET, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / GP Transco announced today that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Compensation & Benefits as well as Purpose & Values. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.





Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. The Top Workplaces for Compensation & Benefits award celebrates organizations that provide packages employees believe are fair for the work being done and compared to others in the industry. The Top Workplaces for Purpose & Values award celebrates organizations that have successfully communicated the company mission and integrated those aspirations into the culture.

"Providing our office employees, our truck drivers, and our maintenance shop staff with purpose is extremely important to us here at GP Transco," said Ivy Posada, GP Transco's Vice President of HR and Talent Acquisition. "Having a clear united vision across the departments allows the company to grow and stay focused on our priorities."

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About the Company:

GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States. As a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions.

