GPARENCY TO MARKET FOR FREE, CRE BORROWER'S MORTGAGE REQUESTS TO IT'S NETWORK OF MORE THAN 3,000 LENDING INSTITUTIONS

·2 min read

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME GENERAL PARTNERS CAN HAVE THEIR DEAL MARKETED TO LENDERS BY A COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE FIRM WITHOUT THE OBLIGATION TO PAY COMMISSIONS!

HOWELL, N.J., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, a premier commercial mortgage brokerage, which shifted the legacy model from one of commission to membership-based, announced it will offer a free (no strings attached) product called "Market the Deal."

GPARENCY, a premier commercial mortgage brokerage, releases new disruptive product called Market The Deal.

The service allows CRE borrowers the ability to market their prospective mortgages to GPARENCY's community of more than 3,000 banks and lenders, for free, without commitment.

"We are excited to offer borrowers a free taste of our services, so they can market their deal to our network of 3,000 lenders. GPARENCY is a full-service mortgage brokerage, which charges a maximum fee of $16,000 for any size deal, and that includes one-year annual membership. This is a well-needed change from the industry norm of steep, percentage-based, broker commissions based on deal size," said Ira Zlotowitz, CEO/founder of GPARENCY. "We provide the same traditional services of any best-in-class mortgage brokerage, with the exception of how we price deals. Borrowers can use us as a subscription service, complete deal solution, or select 'a la carte,' only the components they need help with."

With "Market the Deal", borrowers send in deals for free and GPARENCY markets them directly to their database of over 3,000 lenders for 7 days. When a lender reaches out with terms, borrowers are free to continue their deal without GPARENCY.

In the event a borrower wants GPARENCY to run & shop their deal they pay a max of $16K. Other mortgage brokers charge a costly, set-commission. Borrowers pay hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars for the same amount of work. But at GPARENCY never pay more than $16K to close a deal.

To send a deal please visit: gparency.com/match-to-lender/.

GPARENCY is a membership based, premier commercial mortgage brokerage focused on providing equitable access to borrowers. We're streamlining the mortgage process and matching qualified borrowers directly with lenders so they can close more, better deals.

We specialize in win-win deals for borrowers and lenders. Our members close their mortgages for no more than $16k and our lending partners get direct, unlimited access to qualified deal flow for just $5k a year.

CONTACT:
Brian Bork
GPARENCY
(847) 964-0897
media@gparency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gparency-to-market-for-free-cre-borrowers-mortgage-requests-to-its-network-of-more-than-3-000-lending-institutions-301541879.html

SOURCE GPARENCY

