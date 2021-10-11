U.S. markets closed

GPM Announces Potential Special Distribution

Guggenheim Investments
·3 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (“GPM” or the “Fund”) today announced a potential special distribution. The table below summarizes the distribution schedule for GPM. It is anticipated that the final amount of the special distribution, if any, will be announced on or before October 15, 2021. GPM’s special distribution, if any, will be a cash only distribution.

The following dates apply to the potential GPM special distribution:

Record Date

October 19, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

October 18, 2021

Payable Date

October 21, 2021

As previously announced on August 24, 2021, GPM shareholders approved a merger of the Fund with and into Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (“GOF”) to be effective with the open of the New York Stock Exchange on October 25, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), with over $255 billion* in assets under management across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 275+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Guggenheim Investments includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (“GFIA”) and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management (“GPIM”). GFIA serves as Investment Adviser for GPM. GPIM serves as Investment Sub-Adviser for GPM.

* Assets under management are as of 06.30.2021 and include leverage of $16.3bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Fund Management (Europe) Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

This information does not represent an offer to sell securities of the Fund and it is not soliciting an offer to buy securities of the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investments in the Fund involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. An investment in closed-end funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire amount that you invest. Some general risks and considerations associated with investing in a closed-end fund may include: Investment and Market Risk; Lower Grade Securities Risk; Equity Securities Risk; Foreign Securities Risk; Interest Rate Risk; Illiquidity Risk; Derivative Risk; Management Risk; Anti-Takeover Provisions; Market Disruption Risk and Leverage Risk. See www.guggenheiminvestments.com/cef for a detailed discussion of Fund-specific risks.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of any investment before they invest. For this and more information, visit www.guggenheiminvestments.com or contact a securities representative or Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC 227 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606, 800-345-7999.

Analyst Inquiries

William T. Korver
800-345-7999
cefs@guggenheiminvestments.com

Not FDIC-Insured | Not Bank-Guaranteed | May Lose Value
Member FINRA/SIPC (10/21) 49918



