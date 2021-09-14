U.S. markets closed

GPO Plus+ Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K

GPO PLUS INC.
·5 min read
In this article:
GPOX launches social media content campaign

$GPOX - GPO Plus+ Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K

$GPOX - FORM 10-K, April 30, 2021
LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) and also announced the launch of its social media content campaign.

Today’s announcement follows the Company’s recent press release that it has exited stealth mode and is starting to share the GPOX story with the investment community. Additionally, GPOX started publishing content on select social media platforms. Management invites interested parties to help GPOX kickstart its social media efforts by engaging with the Company via its social media channels. Company management encourages supporters to help build GPOX’s social media by sharing the Company’s content, following the Company, liking the Company’s posts, and engaging with us on Social Media. Visit this link below to view our official social media accounts: GPOPlus.com/social

A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K is available to be viewed or downloaded at www.GPOPlus.com/ir in the GPOX Investor Portal. Through the GPOX Investor Portal, you can schedule a call with a Shareholder Success Team Member, to learn more about the company.

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:
Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

About GPO Plus, Inc. (GPOX)
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:
We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

  • Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

  • Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

  • Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GPO Plus’s Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:
Brett H. Pojunis, CEO
Email: ir@gpoplus.com
Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Attachment


