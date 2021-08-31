U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,366.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.00
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.50
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,785.03
    -1,858.34 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.12
    -24.74 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.19
    -119.10 (-0.43%)
     

GPOPlus+ Exits Stealth Mode With Proof of Concept for Disruptive New Group Purchasing Business Model

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GPO PLUS INC.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GPOPlus+ announces a successful showing at ASD Market Week and is ready to begin sharing its story with the Investment Community

$GPOX - GPOPlus+ Exits Stealth Mode With Proof of Concept for Disruptive New Group Purchasing Business Model

$GPOX - Press Release
$GPOX - Press Release
$GPOX - Press Release

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), is excited to announce it exited stealth mode with proof of concept of our GPO business model and is well positioned to begin sharing its story with the investment community.

Over the last year, GPOX has developed a scalable GPO (Group Purchasing Organization or buying group) business model that is able to work across multiple industries. Today, GPOX management believes it has now proven its business model and is ready to scale its operations into multiple industries.

To understand the business model of GPOX it is important to understand GPOs.

A Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) is an entity that is created to leverage the purchasing power of a group of businesses (or individuals) to obtain discounts from vendors based on the collective buying power of the GPO members. GPO’s negotiate discounted rates from vendors and service providers, which are then passed on to their members. The first GPOs were established in the early 1900s and were initially set up as buying groups for hospitals and the healthcare industry.

To sum up our business model, GPOX adopted the following mantra:

Aggregate, Negotiate +Share!

  • Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

  • Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

  • Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

Our Purpose: To create efficient GPOs.

Our Mission: To create value for our GPO Members, partners, suppliers, and Shareholders.

We leverage technology, provide processes, tools, and resources to streamline our GPO operations. When we succeed in our Mission, our Members obtain the highest quality products at the best value in the most efficient manner without undermining our suppliers.

“We are excited to come out of stealth mode and let the world know about GPOX,” said Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX. “We felt we had a great idea with the Group Purchasing concept and wanted to prove the business model while in stealth mode until we felt we had something special and scalable which we believe is now”!

Continuing, Pojunis said, “We build GPOs for industries that are underrepresented, underserved, and fragmented. Unlike traditional GPOs, we have low MOQs (minimum order quantities) which enable small and mid-sized companies to realize better pricing and allows them to be more competitive with larger corporations.”

To initiate the launch, GPOX had a noticeable presence with 20+ Team Members in attendance at the ASD Market Week show in Las Vegas, NV last week. ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive trade show for consumer merchandise in the United States.

GPOX had significant marketing and branding throughout the convention including a large booth in a high trafficked area as well as its branding on the doors entering into the main hall. The purpose of participating in this event was to showcase products from select GPOs. Due to the success, GPOX will be exhibiting in the next ASD Market Week scheduled to take place February 27, 2022 - March 2, 2022.

To further enhance and support the launch, GPOX has launched a new robust website (www.GPOPlus.com) and a comprehensive digital marketing and social media strategy rolling out over the next few weeks.

GPOX is also preparing to approach the investment community and begin sharing its story. To better serve its shareholders, future shareholders, investment professionals, analysts, and other market professionals, GPOX has launched the first version of its “GPOX Investor Portal” that is managed by the Shareholder Success Team and the first weekly newsletter is expected to launch Monday, September 6th, 2021.

Pojunis stated, “communication with our shareholders and the general public will be a cornerstone of our corporate communications plan. Our digital marketing and social media strategy will allow us better communicate with the investment community and I encourage investors to sign up for our GPOX Investor Portal at www.GPOPlus.com/ir to stay up to date with the growth of GPOPlus+.

Sign up for your FREE account on the GPOX Investor Relations Portal:
Once you Activate your GPOX Investor Account you will have immediate access to real time information available on GPOX. Sign up for alerts (email and SMS) to be the first to know about news, SEC Filings, Investor Events, updated Investor Presentations, and more: www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

About GPO Plus, Inc. (GPOX)
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX) is a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs).

Our Purpose is to create efficient GPOs and our Mission is to create value for our GPO Members, partners, and suppliers while creating long term shareholder value.

Our Mantra:
We Aggregate, Negotiate + Share!

  • Aggregate - We aggregate the purchasing power of our Members.

  • Negotiate - We leverage buying power to negotiate discounts.

  • Share - We share the discounts with our Members and save them money.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

GPO Plus’s Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:
Brett H. Pojunis, CEO
Email: ir@gpoplus.com
Shareholder’s Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • Zoom shares decline after Q3 sales forecast disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Why JinkoSolar Stock Jumped 14.5% on Monday

    Shares of solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 14.5% on Monday as investor fears about import restrictions appear to be easing. The solar stock closed trading up 10.3% for the day. Late on Friday, The Washington Post published an article that highlighted how companies like JinkoSolar had seen millions of dollars worth of solar panels being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.