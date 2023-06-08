GPP Resources Berhad (KLSE:GPP) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

GPP Resources Berhad's (KLSE:GPP) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Renewable Energy industry in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.1x and even P/S above 5x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

See our latest analysis for GPP Resources Berhad

How Has GPP Resources Berhad Performed Recently?

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, GPP Resources Berhad's revenue has been unimpressive. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think this benign revenue growth rate will likely underperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on GPP Resources Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like GPP Resources Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any revenue growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Although pleasingly revenue has lifted 257% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, shareholders will be pleased, but also have some questions to ponder about the last 12 months.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 19% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that GPP Resources Berhad's P/S isn't as high compared to that of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On GPP Resources Berhad's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of GPP Resources Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. Potential investors that are sceptical over continued revenue performance may be preventing the P/S ratio from matching previous strong performance. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for GPP Resources Berhad you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of GPP Resources Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here