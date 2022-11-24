GPRC5D-Targeted Therapy Research 2022: Industry Perspective for Suitability as a Tumor-Specific Target for Cancer Therapy Based on its Expression Profile, Preclinical, Clinical Safety and Efficacy

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPRC5D-Targeted Therapy: Target Expression Profile, Safety & Efficacy of Drug Modalities, Pipeline Review, and Competitive Landscape Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates G-protein-coupled receptor family C group 5 member D (GPRC5D) from an industry perspective for its suitability as a tumor-specific target for cancer therapy based on its expression profile and preclinical and clinical safety and efficacy data of the various drug modalities employed for discovery and development of GPRC5D-targeted therapy candidates.



The report has identified the players in the field and presents a competitive landscape analysis of stakeholders and a pipeline review based on the specific profiles of drug candidates and companies active in the field. The report includes information about business transactions in the field, such as acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations and licensing deals. Furthermore, the financial background and situation of the key players is described.



GPRC5D is a type C seven-pass transmembrane protein. The endogenous ligands and signaling mechanism, and thereby, its physiological function and its role in cancer remain unknown. GPRC5D is expressed on malignant bone marrow plasma cells, whereas normal tissue expression is limited to skin (hair follicles and eccrine glands) and the testis (seminiferous tubules).

The restricted GPRC5D expression profile indicates that the potential for undesired on target/off tumor effects is small. GPRC5D expression on CD138 cells is independent of B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) expression and showed a membranous pattern.



Treatment of multiple myeloma with BCMA-targeted drug modalities induces high overall response rates. However, relapse occurs commonly. A reservoir of multiple myeloma cells lacking sufficient BCMA surface expression (antigen escape) may be implicated in relapse. Thus, targeting BCMA may be an efficient therapeutic strategy for BCMA treatment- refractory or -relapsed multiple myeloma patients to address BCMA escape and potentially confer cure.



This report was prepared in June of 2022 and was released on July 1, 2022.



What will you find in the report:

The scientific rationale for GPRC5D-targeted therapies based on target characteristics and its differential expression profile;

Preclinical efficacy and safety of GPRC5D-targeted therapy candidates;

Clinical efficacy and safety of GPRC5D-targeted drug modalities;

Patient population for GPRC5D-targeted therapies;

The competitive landscape of GPRC5D-targeted drug modalities in R&D;

Specific profiles of GPRC5D-targeted drug modalities; and

Profiles of companies active in the development of anti-GPRC5D therapy candidates.

Key Topics Covered:



1 GPRC5D mRNA and Protein Expression Profile



2 Preclinical Efficacy and Safety



3 Clinical Efficacy and Safety of GPRC5D-Targeted Drug Modalities



4 Target Patient Populations



5 Competitive Landscape & Drug Modalities



6 Antibody & Cell Therapy Candidate Profiles

6.1 Antibody-Based Drug Modalities

6.2 Cell-Based Drug Modalities



7 Company Profiles



8 References



