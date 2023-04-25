GPS Capital Markets Hires FX Sales Leader in Western Canada

GPS Capital Markets

SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading Fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, has expanded its leadership in Western Canada.



GPS is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Hesketh. Mr. Hesketh has been hired as Vice President, Commercial Director of Western Canada, where he will establish and oversee a Vancouver GPS office. With 19 years of client management experience, 8 years in the corporate FX industry, Ryan Hesketh is a proven contributor at every level. Respected for his deep-rooted knowledge of the industry, combined with a composed demeanor, Ryan continues to demonstrate an innate ability to effectively navigate clients, and those he works with, through the most complex challenges within the industry.

“I am beyond excited to be joining GPS Capital Markets and taking the lead expanding operations throughout Western Canada. This is an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact and I look forward to the journey ahead.” said Mr. Hesketh.

Mr. Hesketh has proven to build long-lasting relationships founded on trust and performance with his clients. His ability to develop innovative strategies, and create process efficiencies, is key to providing unparalleled client experiences. Attention to detail and a laser focus on building rapport have established Ryan as a trusted name within the foreign exchange industry. Ryan began his career in the corporate foreign exchange industry in 2015, joining an experienced team at Western Union Business Solutions. He was successful in adapting to the fast-paced industry, pairing a high degree of accountability with a strong work ethic. From there, Ryan moved into a leadership position at Global Reach Group where he generated significant growth for his region.

“GPS has put a lot of hard work into expanding in Western Canada, and we are excited to have Ryan Hesketh leading the way as our VP of Sales. With Ryan's extensive industry experience and strategic leadership, we are confident that our presence in Western Canada will continue to thrive and bring value to our clients and partners in the region.” said Michael Barnett, GPS Managing Director of Global Sales.

GPS Capital Markets plans to continue its rapid growth rate in Western Canada under the direction of Ryan Hesketh, and being better positioned to cater to all client needs with a greater physical presence there.

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

