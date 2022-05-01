U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.25
    +17.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,046.00
    +164.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,918.75
    +66.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,869.40
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.39
    -0.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.70
    -13.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.87
    -0.21 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +3.41 (+11.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0124 (+1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1950
    -0.6420 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,475.18
    +197.68 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

GPS Capital Markets Hires FX Leader in Australia Office

GPS Capital Markets
·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading corporate foreign exchange brokerage firm, expanded their leadership in Melbourne, Australia this month.

GPS is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Bernie Tuck. Mr. Tuck has been hired as an FX Consultant leader to expand the GPS presence in the APAC region.

“I'm thrilled to have joined GPS Capital Markets. Having spent 17 years in FX I am most excited to join a firm with an outstanding culture and offering FX and payments to the corporate market. The combined value proposition of credit, payment solutions and treasury management systems for customers had me immediately drawn to GPS,” said Mr. Tuck. “I see a long and progressive career here for myself. I am also very impressed with the longevity served by so many of the staff here and their commitment to our customers.”

Bernie Tuck comes to GPS with nearly 20 years of Foreign Exchange trading experience. Prior to joining GPS Capital Markets, Mr. Tuck oversaw multiple FX desks and dealers, as well as most FX aspects at WUBS.

"We are thoroughly excited to add such a well-respected industry veteran to the GPS Australia team,” said Leigh Taylforth, GPS APAC Regional Director. "Bernie brings a wealth of financial services and quantitative markets experience and we expect him to be a core part of our continued growth in the APAC region."

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

Lindsey Wing
Public Relations Manager
Lwing@gpsfx.com
801-979-6114


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Correction Intensifies: Warren Buffett, Tesla Rivals, Fed Meeting In Focus

    The market correction has intensified. Warren Buffett ripped investing's "gambling parlor." Tesla rivals' EV sales dived.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Omicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier Infe

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • 12 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best stocks to buy now according to British billionaire Chris Hohn. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Chris Hohn’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns and history, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn. Chris Hohn is known […]

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • How to manage your money during a recession, according to personal finance experts

    Roughly 80% of U.S. adults say they believe a recession is coming this year. Here's how investors should protect their portfolios if they're right.

  • Why Did Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Spend Billions on Chevron? Look at ‘Shareholder Yield.’

    Judging by his investments in Chevron and Occidental Petroleum, Buffett seems to be focusing on 'shareholder yield.' Investors should pay attention.

  • Buffett Lures Omaha Disciples With Stock Buys, Inflation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Musk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Omicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsT

  • The Stock Market Isn’t Falling Like It Did In the 1970s—It’s Even Worse

    By the end of trading on Friday, the selloff had gotten worse and we were staring at the worst start to a year since the Great Depression.

  • Amazon Is a Canary in the Coal Mine for Profitless E-Commerce Stocks

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first-quarter report made a few things crystal clear about the e-commerce industry. Paid units, which includes items sold by Amazon and those sold by third parties on Amazon's marketplace, were flat compared to the prior-year period. Shipping costs still rose 14% year over year for Amazon, and operating income was more than cut in half.

  • Federal Reserve meeting, April jobs report: What to know in markets this week

    After a brutal month for equity investors in April, May is kicking off with a host of major market events that could further stoke volatility across risk assets.

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

    It's been a sad week for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to...

  • Is Disney Stock at a Tipping Point?

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock reached a new 52-week low of $112.69 on Thursday -- which is about the price it was three years ago, months before the launch of Disney+. The steep sell-off raises the question: Is Disney at a tipping point? Here's what Disney needs to do to prove to investors it is a worthwhile investment.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • Stocks had a rough week. Smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation, the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession. Friday’s performance was the index’s worst daily percentage decrease since Oct. 28, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market data. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index shrank 2.6%.