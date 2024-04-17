GPs in England launch dispute over new contract with threat of industrial action

Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent
2 min read
0

Family doctors’ leaders have announced they are entering into a dispute with the health service amid a row over the new contract for GP services in England.

The British Medical Association (BMA) warned that GPs could stage industrial action unless changes are made to the contract.

The union said the contract, which will see services given a 1.9% funding increase for 2024/25, means many GP surgeries will struggle to stay financially viable.

A referendum carried out by the union found that 99% of 19,000 GPs rejected the new contract.

Now the GP leaders from the BMA have written to NHS England to say they are entering into a dispute with the service.

The letter to NHS England’s national director for primary care and community services, Dr Amanda Doyle, says the BMA will be writing to local care bodies to “highlight this dispute and our advice to add potential GP action on to their system risk register”.

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chairwoman of the BMA’s General Practitioners Committee for England, who wrote the letter, said: “GPs and their patients want the same thing – we want patients to be able to see their family doctor, quickly and easily, in a practice that is local to them, well-staffed and resourced, and safe.

“This contract imposition will do untold damage to our profession, making it harder for surgeries to stay open and give the care our patients need.

“We don’t want to take any kind of industrial action and hope it can be avoided, but the further NHS England and the Government get from working with us on solutions, the closer GPs get to taking action.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “GPs and their teams are at the heart of our communities, and we hugely value their vital work.

“The Government listened to feedback from general practice and the new contract will provide the biggest reduction of unnecessary and burdensome bureaucracy in 20 years, so they can spend more valuable time with their patients, while also giving them greater autonomy to run local practices.

“Further pay uplifts may be made to the GP contract following the Government’s response to the independent Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists Remuneration.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly Pops After Weight-Loss Drug Succeeds In Highly Anticipated Sleep Apnea Test

    Eli Lilly stock popped Wednesday after the company's weight-loss drug significantly reduced nighttime sleep apnea events.

  • Sage Stock Collapses To Record Low After Parkinson's Drug Misses Its Mark

    Sage Therapeutics said Wednesday its Parkinson's treatment failed in a midstage study, and Sage stock collapsed to a record low.

  • Marinus (MRNS) Down 83% on Lead Drug Falling Short in Seizure Study

    Interim results from a late-stage study show that Marinus' (MRNS) ganaxolone failed to meet the pre-specified stopping criteria in patients with refractory status epilepticus.

  • PE-Owned Health Care Saw Bankruptcy Surge as Playbook Failed

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity-owned businesses accounted for a high number of bankruptcies in the health-care sector last year, and another wave of distress looms, according to a new report from an advocacy group that monitors the sector.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attac

  • Neurodegenerative Disorder-Focused Sage Therapeutics Stock Falls On Disappointing Parkinson's Data

    Wednesday, Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced topline results from the PRECEDENT Phase 2 study of dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) in people with mild cognitive impairment in Parkinson’s Disease. The PRECEDENT Study did not meet its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant difference from baseline in participants treated with once-daily dalzanemdor versus placebo on the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale Fourth Edition-IV (WAIS-IV) Coding Test score at Day 42. WAIS-IV is the

  • Eli Lilly Stock Gains After Study Shows Weight-Loss Drug Combats Sleep Apnea

    A new study is boosting stock in drugmaker Eli Lilly—and knocking the shares of some medical-device makers. Eli Lilly’s drug Zepbound significantly reduced the severity of sleep apnea in patients in a new study, while also helping them lose weight. Obstructive sleep apnea is a disorder that blocks or restricts breathing during sleep, and obesity often contributes to it.

  • U.S. Probes High Generic Drug Prices

    The U.S. government is investigating whether the consolidation of health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacies is fueling high drug costs. The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General said it is examining whether health insurers' shared ownership of pharmacy-benefit managers and pharmacies has played a role in high drug prices. “We will determine the impact of related entity transactions within select vertically integrated entities on the prices for covered Part D drugs,” the OIG said in an undated post on its website.

  • Cullinan Shifts Focus From Oncology To Autoimmune Disorders, Raises $280M Via Equity

    Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM), formerly Cullinan Oncology Inc, announced its plans to expand into autoimmune diseases and intends to pursue the development of CLN-978 in autoimmune diseases, with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as a first indication. In SLE, the immune system of the body mistakenly attacks healthy tissue. The company believes that CLN-978 has the potential to be a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, disease-modifying treatment in autoimmune diseases with a differentiated

  • Johnson & Johnson Shows Focus On Strengthening Its Business Upon Its Consumer Health Unit Spinoff

    On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) delivered a rather mixed first quarter report. Adjusted earnings surpassed estimates as sales in its medical devices business surged, while revenue was almost in line with estimates. First quarter results came shortly after JNJ’s expansion in the cardiovascular space with the $13.1 billion acquisition of heart device firm Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV). First Quarter Highlights For the period ended in March, the healthcare company posted a revenue

  • What’s the scoop on protein powder? Nutrition experts share 3 things to know about the popular supplement

    Protein powder is convenient but depending on your health and lifestyle, it may not be as nutritious as you think.